PACAF Civil Engineers Enhance Readiness, Strengthen Partnerships at Joint Engineer Operations Course

Photo By Jena Calvitti | From 27 - 31 Jan, eighty-three students participated in the Joint Force Operations...... read more read more Photo By Jena Calvitti | From 27 - 31 Jan, eighty-three students participated in the Joint Force Operations Course at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Junior engineers were provided a unique platform through the courses essential for aligning engineering strategies and an opportunity to understand sister service engineer capabilities. The event emphasized the importance of interoperability, collaboration, and joint engineering operations in the evolving Indo-Pacific security landscape. see less | View Image Page

Eighty-three students across the U.S. Armed Forces, Japan Self-Defense Force, and the Royal Australian Defence Force participated in the Joint Force Operations Course at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, from Jan. 27-31. The course provided junior engineers with a unique platform to understand sister service engineer capabilities while also preparing them for future joint deployments, staff assignments, and homeland operations.



This multi-day event featured presentations and interactive exercises led by key leaders, focusing on advancements in joint engineering operations, navigating the complex engineering landscape of the Indo-Pacific, and strategies to strengthen interoperability among U.S. Indo-Pacific Command installations and partner nations.



“This course is essential for aligning our engineering strategies with PACAF’s broader operational goals; and most importantly, for strengthening our collaboration with our joint and partner nations,” said Col. Kevin Osborne, Pacific Air Forces Command Civil Engineer. “The evolution of this year’s attendees is a direct reflection of the joint force collaboration that will not only be needed, but required for the future fight. Now, more than ever before, it’s critical that we strengthen the resilience and lethality of our forces and installations across the region.”



The JEOC underpinned the importance of interoperability and the joint force that will be required as the Indo-Pacific landscape continues to evolve. PACAF, joint and partner nations civil engineers walked away from the course with a robust understanding of security concerns, response operations, as well as joint staff roles and integration.



"Participating in the JEOC broadened my perspective on joint operations," said 1st Lt. Amanda Lial, PACAF Prime BEEF OIC. "Learning how each branch contributes to the mission and how we can work together effectively was beneficial."



The emphasis and importance placed on collaboration and partnership between JASDF, RAAF, and USAF engineers at JEOC provided invaluable opportunities for shared learning and relationship building. Joint exercises and planning scenarios require participants to work together, integrating different perspectives and operational procedures.



“The benefit of participating in the JEOC is to learn about the joint efforts to address the harsh security environment in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Maj. Tomohiro Katsuda, a JASDF civil engineer.



As PACAF engineers continue to adapt to an increasingly complex security environment, the lessons learned from this JEOC will help shape the future of engineering operations in the Indo-Pacific.