PACAF Senior Fire Officer Summit Enhances Readiness, Honoring Firefighting Legacy

Senior fire and emergency services leaders from across the Pacific Air Forces theater convened Jan. 28-30 for the annual PACAF Senior Fire Officer Summit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The summit provided a platform for military fire protection leaders to discuss emerging threats, advancements in fire and emergency services, and strategies to strengthen interoperability among PACAF installations and partner nations.



The three-day event featured presentations from key Air Force leaders, including PACAF’s fire emergency services leadership, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center representatives, and officials from Headquarters Air Force. Briefings covered critical topics such as theater-specific threats, the evolving role of Agile Combat Employment in fire protection, and updates on fire service training and deployments.



“The summit is an opportunity to align our fire protection strategies with PACAF’s broader operational goals,” said Col. Kevin Osborne, PACAF Command Civil Engineer, who opened the event with a theater overview. “Fire protection is essential to mission success, and by improving our response capabilities, we enhance the resilience of our installations, including our presence at places, not bases, across the Indo-Pacific.”



The summit agenda was structured to provide a comprehensive update on fire and emergency services priorities. Chief Master Sgt. Damean Moore, PACAF A4C Command Fire Chief, led a PACAF Fire Brief, outlining major initiatives and challenges facing Air Force fire departments in the region. Other presentations included a theater threat brief by PACAF/A2 intelligence officials, highlighting security concerns that could impact fire response and emergency management.



The role of ACE in fire and emergency services was a key focus throughout the summit. Lt. Col. Mark Berthelotte, PACAF Ace Joint Integration Team, delivered a briefing on how PACAF’s evolving operational concepts are shaping fire protection requirements. As the Air Force shifts toward more agile and distributed operations, fire officers must adapt their response strategies to support contingency locations in austere environments.



In addition to PACAF-led discussions on deployment scheduling, partnerships across the Pacific, and Federal Aviation Administration coordination for airfield fire response, AFIMSC representatives provided updates on fire service policies, training, and deployments. Senior Master Sgt. Jesse Marshall briefed attendees on AFIMSC Detachment 2 Fire Services, covering improvements to resource allocation and standardized training programs.



“This is a rapidly evolving operational landscape, and fire officers need to be prepared to support the warfighter’s evolving mission,” said Marshall. “Collaboration at events like this summit ensures we are sharing best practices and learning from one another to enhance readiness.”



A key moment of the summit was the Functional Annual Awards Presentation, where PACAF recognized outstanding achievements in fire protection across its installations. Fire officers and teams were honored for their contributions to operational readiness, emergency response, and training excellence.



“Firefighters play a crucial role in maintaining the safety and effectiveness of our bases,” said Phillip Winkelmann, HAF/A4CX, during the Career Field Manager Update. “The dedication of our fire emergency services professionals ensures our personnel and assets remain protected, no matter the threat.”



On the final day of the summit, attendees participated in a historical tour of Hickam Field, led by Jessie Higa, a local historian. The tour provided an in-depth look at the base’s role during the Dec. 07, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor and Hickam Field, focusing on the bravery of Hickam’s firefighters and civil engineers.



During the attack, Hickam’s fire crews faced overwhelming challenges as Japanese attack aircraft targeted aircraft hangars, barracks, and airstrips. Despite limited resources and heavy casualties, firefighters worked tirelessly to extinguish fires, rescue injured Airmen, and prevent further destruction. Their actions became a defining moment in the history of Air Force fire protection.



“The courage of Hickam’s firefighters on that fateful day in 1941 set a precedent for the fire service professionals we have today,” said Moore. “This tour was a powerful reminder that the work we do every day is part of a long and proud legacy.”



The PACAF SFO Summit concluded with an open floor discussion, where installation fire chiefs and senior leaders addressed pressing concerns and future initiatives. Topics ranged from recruiting and retention challenges to advancements in firefighting technology.



“This event reinforces the importance of collaboration,” stated Moore. “By working together and sharing knowledge, we strengthen fire protection capabilities not only within PACAF but across the entire Indo-Pacific region.”



As PACAF continues to adapt to an increasingly complex security environment, the lessons learned from the summit will play a critical role in shaping the future of fire and emergency services in the Indo-Pacific. We were built on a legacy and are engineering for the future.