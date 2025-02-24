Miami Native Honored as NTAG San Antonio’s Classifier of the Year

Chief Machinist’s Mate Marcelles Mathis was recognized as Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio’s Classifier of the Year for fiscal year 2024.



Mathis, from Miami, Florida, graduated from Miami Central High School in 2002 and joined the Navy in 2006.



“I originally joined the Navy to get away from the Miami lifestyle and to do better for myself,” said Mathis. “I wanted to go to college and make my mother proud, after a year of college, I decided to join the Navy.”



Mathis works at the Military Entrance Processing Station, located on Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston. He is responsible for validating an applicant’s enlistment documents and screening to determine program qualifications and eligibility.



According to Mathis, he enjoys getting to talk to different applicants from all walks of life and finds it interesting to hear their stories about why they decided to join the military. He also, enjoys being able to come home every night.



“Up until now, I never had a duty station where I was able to come home daily,” Mathis said. “Getting to spend much needed time with my family and friends is a great morale booster.”



Mathis personal drive and meticulous attention to detail are the foundation to his success as a classifier and being the awarded NTAG San Antonio’s Classifier of the Year.



“It’s a great achievement for me to be selected for this award, especially since I come from a world of engineering where the work is more hands-on manual labor,” Mathis said.



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Enlisted and Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.



