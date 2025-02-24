Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Career Development Symposium Coming to Mid-Atlantic

    CDS Southeast

    Photo By Douglas Bedford | Naval Station Mayport, Fla. (Dec. 4, 2024) Navy detailers assist Naval Station Mayport...... read more read more

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dallas Snider 

    Navy Personnel Command

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. - The MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium (CDS) is coming to Hampton Roads, Va. from March 18 to March 20.

    CDS is an engaging opportunity for Sailors to interact face-to-face with MyNavy HR leadership and learn crucial career-enhancing information. The U.S. Naval Community College, Navy COOL, and MyNavy Coaching are a few of the many professional development opportunities offered at CDS. Sailors can meet with their detailers, enlisted community managers and command pay and personnel administrators.

    Naval Station Norfolk, Naval Air Station Oceana and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will host the symposium throughout the week. Each event will start with an all-hands call with Commander, Navy Personnel Command Rear Adm. Wayne Baze, senior enlisted leadership and other MyNavy HR leaders.

    At CDS, Sailors are encouraged to ask questions, take surveys and give feedback on Navy personnel policy.

    “CDS empowers our Sailors to thrive in their Navy careers while meeting our nation’s warfighting needs,” said Baze. “We encourage Sailors to meet with our experts to tailor their career path and maximize their leadership growth.”

    CDS Naval Station Norfolk kicks off at 8:30 a.m. on March 18, with an all-hands call at the C-9 auditorium, followed by events at Vista Point. CDS Naval Air Station Oceana will start at 8:30 a.m., March 19, with an all-hands call and events at the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit. CDS Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will start at 9 a.m., March 20, with an all-hands call at the Little Creek Gator Theater, followed by events at the Dam Neck Annex base chapel.

    To view the full schedule of events for all three days, visit: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Talent-Management/CDS/

