Navy Career Development Symposium Coming to Mid-Atlantic

Naval Station Mayport, Fla. (Dec. 4, 2024) Navy detailers assist Naval Station Mayport Sailors during Career Development Symposium Southeast. CDS is hosted by Navy Personnel Command and is being held by Naval Air Station Jacksonville, NAVSTA Mayport, and Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay Dec. 3 - 5. (U.S. Navy photo by Douglas Bedford)

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - The MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium (CDS) is coming to Hampton Roads, Va. from March 18 to March 20.



CDS is an engaging opportunity for Sailors to interact face-to-face with MyNavy HR leadership and learn crucial career-enhancing information. The U.S. Naval Community College, Navy COOL, and MyNavy Coaching are a few of the many professional development opportunities offered at CDS. Sailors can meet with their detailers, enlisted community managers and command pay and personnel administrators.



Naval Station Norfolk, Naval Air Station Oceana and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will host the symposium throughout the week. Each event will start with an all-hands call with Commander, Navy Personnel Command Rear Adm. Wayne Baze, senior enlisted leadership and other MyNavy HR leaders.



At CDS, Sailors are encouraged to ask questions, take surveys and give feedback on Navy personnel policy.



“CDS empowers our Sailors to thrive in their Navy careers while meeting our nation’s warfighting needs,” said Baze. “We encourage Sailors to meet with our experts to tailor their career path and maximize their leadership growth.”



CDS Naval Station Norfolk kicks off at 8:30 a.m. on March 18, with an all-hands call at the C-9 auditorium, followed by events at Vista Point. CDS Naval Air Station Oceana will start at 8:30 a.m., March 19, with an all-hands call and events at the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit. CDS Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will start at 9 a.m., March 20, with an all-hands call at the Little Creek Gator Theater, followed by events at the Dam Neck Annex base chapel.



To view the full schedule of events for all three days, visit: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Talent-Management/CDS/