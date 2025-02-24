Faces of RCOH: A Mother’s Salute

Courtesy Photo | 250224-N-CO502-1026 Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Katrice Abujen, assigned to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 250224-N-CO502-1026 Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Katrice Abujen, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), poses for a portrait in the Stennis’ fo’c’sle in Newport News, Virginia, Feb. 24, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paige Brown) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Feb. 13, 2025) — A Sailor assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Katrice Abujen’ s, decision to enlist in the U.S. Navy was anything but conventional. In many military families, children follow in their parents’ footsteps, but for Abujen, it was the other way around. She was inspired by her son to serve.



At 38 years-old, an age when many service members are years into their military careers, Abujen stood at the start of hers. A single mother from Stockton, California, she had spent years raising her children and working warehouse and security jobs before finally taking the oath to serve her country. It wasn’t the path she expected for herself, but when her son joined the Navy at 20 years old, she found herself reconsidering everything.



Her son, a Master-at-Arms 3rd Class stationed in Marysville, Washington, had first been drawn to military service through the Sea Cadet program. Seeing his passion and determination lit a fire in Abujen, but self-doubt initially held her back. She worried about her age and the fact that she still had two younger children at home.



Then, her son provided the push she needed.



“I knew I couldn’t let him down after he told me, ‘Mom, I’ve seen you struggle your whole life, and I just want to see something good for you,’” Abujen said.



His words changed everything. When he told her the Navy had adjusted its enlistment age requirements, her excuses no longer held weight. She realized that the same courage and resilience she had shown in raising her family could carry her through boot camp.



And it did, but not without challenges.



Recruit Training Command (RTC) can be challenging, but as the oldest in her division, Abujen stood out immediately. Most of her fellow recruits were young enough to be her children, and her Recruit Division Commanders took notice, placing her in leadership roles. The physical demands, the mental exhaustion, and the relentless pace pushed her, but every time she felt doubt creeping in, she heard her son’s voice in her head.



“He always kept checking up on me, making sure I just kept on practicing my planks and push-ups,” she said. “He gave me a heads-up on what to expect—from the first time at the airport to getting off the bus at boot camp.”



During RTC’s final physical fitness assessment, Abujen ran harder than ever, determined to make it to graduation. She had imagined the moment her son would be there, cheering her on, but he was on his ship and couldn’t attend. Still, she felt an unbreakable bond with him, knowing they had both walked the same path.



“My relationship with my son has always been close, but I’m more proud of him than anything, and I know he’s always looking out for me,” she said.



Now stationed aboard Stennis, which is undergoing its Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipbuilding, Abujen is navigating the realities of military life. Though the carrier’s maintenance period means she isn’t fully immersed in her duties as a boatswain’s mate just yet, she embraces every challenge that comes her way.



“Overall, the work on the ship is easy, really not too bad. I still have struggles finding my bullseyes and stuff,” she said with a laugh. “Other than that, it’s just like normal ship work, you know, cleaning stations, zones, but pretty much, you just gotta do what you’re told.”



Her journey hasn’t come without sacrifice. With two younger children, ages 13 and 10, still back home in California, being stationed 3,000 miles away means missing important moments in their lives. But for Abujen, the decision to serve wasn’t just about herself—it was about securing a better future for them.



“I didn’t think I was ever going to join the military, but it’s a great experience,” she said. “I haven’t been underway or on any deployments yet, but I’m definitely learning new skills outside of working in a warehouse. And it’s invaluable knowing one of my kids can use my GI Bill.”



For Abujen, the Navy represents more than just a career change. For her, it’s a second chance, a new beginning, and a powerful testament to the idea that it’s never too late to rewrite your story. Through her service, she has gained financial stability, healthcare, and education benefits. She has forged a deeper connection with her son, one built not just on love, but on shared sacrifice and a commitment to something greater than themselves.