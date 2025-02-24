Empowering Sailors: Navigating the Path to Financial Stability

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (February 12, 2023) — Finances can be as unpredictable as the ocean—calm one moment and stormy the next. Many factors, such as a lack of education or social influences, can make managing personal finances a challenge. For new Sailors, the independence and responsibility of financial well-being can feel like navigating uncharted waters.



Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Joshua Roderick, the lead command financial specialist (CFS) aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), understands the importance of charting a course toward financial stability. As a CFS, he advises command leadership and the crew on policies and matters related to personal financial management (PFM).



“The sooner they bring their issues to light, the sooner they can be fixed,” Roderick said. “It doesn’t matter who it is, E-1 to O-10.”



Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Daniel Beach, who has worked closely with Roderick as a fellow CFS, understands firsthand the struggles that come with financial mismanagement.



“When I first joined, I spent money like I had an unlimited supply,” Beach admitted. “I didn’t track my spending, didn’t budget, and before I knew it, I was living paycheck to paycheck.”



Beach recalls a time when a financial emergency nearly sank his stability.



“I had a car break down on me, and I didn’t have any savings,” he said. “I had to take out a high-interest loan just to get it fixed, and that put me in an even deeper hole. It was a hard lesson, but it made me realize I needed to take control of my finances.”



To Roderick, CFSs are more than just financial counselors, they are trusted navigators, helping Sailors steer through the complexities of PFM. Just as a lighthouse guides a ship safely to shore, CFSs illuminate the path toward financial security, ensuring Sailors can focus on their mission without the weight of financial stress dragging them down.



“If you come in asking about the Thrift Savings Plan and the Blended Retirement System (BRS), I’ll give you what I know,” Roderick said. “There’s also a class on BRS, so I’ll refer you there if needed.”



Classes range from one-hour sessions to week-long courses and cover topics such as retirement planning, debt management, and budgeting. For personal counseling, CFSs help Sailors navigate the electronic Financial Planning Worksheet (eFPW), an Excel-based tool with algorithms and calculators that categorize spending habits. Roderick recommends that Sailors bring as much financial information as possible from the past month to get the most out of their session.



“The more you bring, the more we can help,” Roderick said. “We’ll calculate your net worth, what retirement plans you have, your pay grade, Roth and traditional contributions, and years of service. We’ll go through your statement of net worth, checking and savings accounts, investments, real estate, and all of your assets.”



Beach, having learned from his early mistakes, now emphasizes the importance of planning ahead.



“I wish I had known about the CFS program sooner,” Beach said. “Once I sat down with a specialist and actually looked at where my money was going, it was eye-opening. I cut back on unnecessary spending, started an emergency fund, and set up automatic contributions to my TSP.”



Like learning to navigate at sea, financial stability requires patience and consistency. There are no shortcuts, only a steady hand on the helm and a willingness to adjust course when necessary. Roderick believes most people could benefit from closely reviewing their bank accounts, calling the process both eye-opening and humbling.



Beach agrees, emphasizing that even small financial mistakes can create lasting setbacks.



“It’s like the tide,” Beach said. “You don’t always notice it at first, but if you’re not paying attention, you’ll look up and realize it’s pulled you way off course.”



Now in a much better financial position, Beach hopes his experience will encourage other Sailors to seek help sooner rather than later.



“You don’t have to wait until you’re drowning in debt to ask for help,” he said. “I’ve been there, and I know how overwhelming it can feel. But if you start making small changes today, you’ll thank yourself down the road.”



“If it’s a change you want to make, put your pride aside and ask for help,” Roderick said. “None of us are here to judge. We’re here to show you everything, help you figure out what’s realistic, and work with you to come up with a plan to improve your financial situation.”



Reflecting on his own experiences, Roderick compares financial success to a well-planned voyage.



“You wouldn’t head out to sea without knowing your destination,” he said. “Finances work the same way, you need a plan, a heading, and the discipline to stay on course.”



The CFS office is located on the FAF, Room 248.

