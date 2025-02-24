CREDO Program Builds Resilience for Stennis Sailors During Overhaul

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (February 12, 2023) — As the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) undergoes Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH), its Sailors face unique challenges, like long commutes and an atypical work environment. To help them navigate this demanding period, the Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation (CREDO) offers workshops and retreats designed to promote personal growth, strengthen relationships, and enhance leadership skills.



A Lifeline During RCOH



CREDO, an initiative led by the Navy Chief of Chaplains, provides free programs aimed at fostering resilience and professional development. These include marriage enrichment workshops, single Sailor retreats, leadership training and suicide prevention courses.



“RCOH can feel like an endless cycle, especially for younger Sailors who envisioned a different Navy experience,” said Cmdr. Matt Prince, Stennis’ chaplain. “CREDO gives them a chance to take a step back, reset, and gain new perspectives that help them endure this phase of ship life.”



For many, RCOH presents an unfamiliar reality—one without deployments or time at sea. The long walks from parking areas, multiple work locations, and the industrial shipyard environment can take a toll. “After six months of this routine, Sailors can start to lose motivation,” Prince said. “They need something to break up the monotony, to reinvigorate themselves. CREDO provides that.”



Programs That Strengthen Sailors and Families



CREDO workshops and retreats focus on key areas of human development. These sessions, held at offsite locations like the Westin Hotel and Great Wolf Lodge, allow Sailors and their families to step away from the shipyard setting.



One of the most impactful programs is Arbinger Training, which teaches leaders the concept of an outward mindset—encouraging them to see beyond their immediate frustrations. “Sailors can get so focused on their own struggles that they lose sight of the bigger picture,” Prince explained. “Arbinger helps them reframe their thinking, which improves both their leadership and their overall well-being.”



Suicide prevention is another crucial focus area, with two key programs:

• SafeTALK (Suicide Alertness for Everyone) is a half-day course that trains Sailors to recognize signs of suicidal thoughts and connect those at risk with the right resources.

• ASIST (Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training) is a more intensive, two-day program that equips participants with the skills to engage in direct conversations with someone in crisis and provide immediate care.



Marriage and relationship support is also a major part of CREDO’s offerings:

• Marriage Enrichment Workshops provide couples with tools to improve communication and deepen their understanding of each other.

• Weekend Marriage Retreats allow couples to step away from the stress of military life and focus on strengthening their bond.

• First Family Enrichment Retreats are designed for families, often hosted at locations like Great Wolf Lodge, combining educational sessions for parents with recreational activities for children.



According to Stennis Sailor Religious Programs Specialist 2nd Class Elizabeth Burciaga, a former CREDO assistant at Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, the program’s marriage and relationship services can prove especially beneficial to service members returning from, or gearing up for, deployment.



“The Navy’s CREDO program provides Sailors with essential tools to strengthen their relationships before deployment and reintegrate smoothly when they return,” said Burciaga. “Through retreats and workshops, Sailors and their families can ease these difficult transition periods.”



For Sailors attending solo, Personal Growth Retreats offer guidance on emotional resilience, self-care, and goal setting. “These retreats help Sailors invest in themselves,” Prince said. “It’s about developing the mental, emotional, and spiritual tools they need to succeed in both their careers and personal lives.”



A Positive Impact on Morale



Many Sailors who participate in CREDO programs return with renewed energy and a fresh perspective. “I constantly hear, ‘That was really good, I’m glad I went,’” Prince said. “Whether it’s the quality training, the chance to be in civilian clothes, or simply the break from the shipyard, they appreciate the experience.”



Leadership on Stennis actively supports Sailors attending these programs, and Prince encourages those interested to submit a request through their chain of command. “CREDO is designed to happen during work hours,” he emphasized. “If a Sailor faces pushback, they should come to us at the Command Religious Ministries Department—we’ll advocate for them.”



One of the largest draws for Sailors is all the programs offered are completely free, allowing for personal growth without putting strain on your wallet.



Looking Ahead



As Stennis progresses through RCOH, the goal is to see even more Sailors take advantage of CREDO’s free resources. “This isn’t just about making it through RCOH—it’s about setting Sailors up for success beyond this phase,” Prince said. “These programs help them become stronger leaders, better partners, and more resilient individuals.”



For more information about upcoming CREDO events, visit CREDO’s website or reach out to the Command Religious Ministries Department onboard Stennis.

