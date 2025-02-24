From Alaska to the Republic the 201st Engineer Battalion Gets It Done

By Capt. Matthew Peterson, Administrative Officer, 201st Engineer Battalion



Soldiers from the 149th Engineer Vertical Construction Company (Cynthiana, KY) and the 207th Engineer Construction Company (Hazard, KY) participated in the Innovative Readiness Training Program’s Shepard Point project during Annual Training 2024. These Soldiers were tasked with the initial clearing, grubbing, and rough grading of approximately 1200 meters of road near Cordova, Alaska.



While planning Annual Training for 2024, former 201st Engineer Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Bill Riley, directed the staff to find training “outside of Kentucky.” To meet the Commander’s Intent, Annual Trainings were resourced, and flights were booked to send 201st Soldiers to both Cordova, Alaska, and the Czech Republic.



In response to the 1989 Exxon Valdez Oil Spill, The Shepard Point Oil Spill Response Facility will be constructed north of Cordova, AK on the shoreline of Orca Inlet (an arm of the Prince William Sound). The facility will include a deep-water, all-tide dock, and uplands facilities. Prior to construction, a 4.5-mile road must be completed across forested, mountain slopes to connect the site to the nearby town of Cordova.



The efforts of the 149th EVCC and 207th ECC were crucial in ensuring this project is a success. As the first military rotation on ground, the groundwork laid by these Soldiers ensures future rotations are set up for success in bringing the project to the finish line. “The collaboration between the units of the 201st, the IRT personnel, and the citizens of Cordova was tremendous to see. To have the opportunity to bring Soldiers from Eastern Kentucky to Southern Alaska is one I hope these Soldiers never forget. I certainly won’t,” said Army Lt. Col. Robert McWhorter, 201st Engineer Battalion Commander.



The Soldiers of the 149th and 207th with expertise in carpentry, masonry, electrical work, and plumbing were not without work. Working with the City of Cordova school system, Soldiers were able to conduct minor repairs and improvements to the facilities at Mt. Eccles Elementary and Cordova Jr./Sr. High School. While these Soldiers trained and honed their construction skills, they also created a lasting impact that will support the citizens of Cordova for years to come.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 02.27.2025 12:11 Story ID: 491692 Location: KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 29 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Alaska to the Republic the 201st Engineer Battalion Gets It Done, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.