F-16 Flexibility

BANGOR AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Maine – The 101st Air Refueling Wing’s Aircraft Maintenance Squadron recently went above and beyond expectations, perfectly demonstrating the Air Force’s second core value: Service Before Self.

Winter in Maine can be harsh and unpredictable—part of the challenging allure of living in the Northeast. However, it also has its advantages, including ice fishing, skiing, and snowmobiling, all of which require ample snow and cold weather. Despite its appeal, the winter weather can be brutal, deterring, and, most of all, unpredictable.

For the Maintainers at the 101st Air Refueling Wing, however, unpredictable weather and enduring through it is just another day at the office.

In early December, Senior Master Sergeant Paul Farr received a phone call requesting overnight accommodation for an F-16 en route to Slovakia. Farr, the Airfield Manager at the 101st ARW, understands the importance of requests like these. The caller was struggling to find a place for the fighter to stay overnight before its transatlantic journey. SMSgt Farr quickly began the process of securing accommodations for the fighter and its crew.

Once accommodations were arranged and the fighter landed safely, the real work began.

“Coincidentally, we started receiving heavy snowfall later that day after the F-16 landed,” said Lieutenant Colonel Paul Harriman, the 101st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Commander. “Luckily, we have a few people here who know how to handle F-16s.”

While calls like these are not unusual, it was the quick reaction time and professionalism in response to this request that set these maintainers apart. Once the jet landed, it was decided to tow the aircraft into the fuel cell to protect it from the elements. SMSgt Andy Beylerian was at the forefront of that decision, which ultimately earned praise from MAINEiac leadership, Lockheed Martin, and the receivers in Slovakia.

“It was just the decision we made,” SMSgt Beylerian explained. “Something had to be done. It just so happened that we were the ones to make it. A winter storm was coming, it was after dark, and with the windchill, the temperature was minus 10 on the flightline—it was very cold. But this is just what we’ve always done. We want to ensure the aircraft is taken care of. If that means coming in during our off time or taking a call in the middle of the night, that’s what we’ll do.”

After the jet was parked “kitty-cornered” beside a tanker, the Maintenance Crews waited to see what would happen the next day. They fully expected the jet to take off, but with the unpredictable Maine weather, anything was possible.

Technical Sergeant Jacob Leighton, a Crew Chief at the 101st, had previously worked on F-16s at his former wing. So, when the call came in that the fighter was landing in Maine, the crews turned to Leighton for advice.

“We were fully prepared to de-ice the fighter through the incoming storm, but ultimately decided to tow the aircraft into a hangar to shield it from the elements completely,” Leighton said. “The aircraft was scheduled to leave Bangor the next day, but that flight was ultimately canceled. After we towed the jet out of the hangar to prepare for takeoff, I hopped in the seat to brake ride it back to the hangar.”

The term “brake ride” refers to a qualified individual who sits in the aircraft’s cockpit and applies the brakes when needed as the aircraft is being towed to another location. This ensures the safety of both the ground personnel and the aircraft.

However, Leighton’s work with the F-16 didn’t end there. He was later contacted for instructions on how to “depressurize” the plane.

“You see, the jet was leaking hydraulic fluid, and the KC-135 Maintainers weren’t sure how to depressurize an F-16. Luckily, I knew how to handle that,” Leighton explained.

This situation highlights one of the many alluring aspects of the Air National Guard: the wealth of experience within its ranks. Whether from civilian careers, other military branches, or, in this case, Active Duty components dealing with F-16s, the Guard exemplifies the concept of Multi-Capable Airmen.

The MAINEiacs are known for their outstanding customer service, and this scenario was no exception. This is what Service Before Self looks like: SMSgt Farr jumping at the chance to help house the fighter and its crew; Maintenance troops like SMSgt Beylerian and TSgt Leighton volunteering to accommodate and transport the aircraft; and everyone involved working after hours to ensure the fighter was well taken care of, from arrival to the moment it's afterburners kicked in.

In the end, the jet made it safely to its destination—across the pond and out of the Maine winter weather. The 101st Air Refueling Wing Maintenance Group once again proved that the MAINEiacs are a world-class organization.

