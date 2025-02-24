Historic Structures and the Navy’s Energetics Comprehensive Modernization Plan, Naval Support Facility (NSF) Indian Head Released

INDIAN HEAD, Md. (Feb 20, 2025) – The Navy is implementing an Energetics Comprehensive Modernization Plan (ECMP) at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Indian Head that will renovate 180 facilities across the installation to comply with modernized safety regulations for ammunition and explosives.



The ECMP is a twelve-year program that will meet Naval Sea Systems Command OP5 Volume 1, Ammunition and Explosives Safety Ashore (OP5) requirements. The OP5 specifies “standardized safety regulations for all operations where ammunition and explosives are or are intended to be present.” In addition, many facilities identified in the ECMP are in a degraded state, requiring significant maintenance actions and repairs to ensure a weather tight condition. These renovations will ensure the Navy continues to meet its current and future mission requirements. Federal regulations also require the Navy to meet specific energy conservation goals, which will be incorporated into the renovations.



Naval Support Facility South Potomac (NSASP), the Navy command responsible for installation management of NSF Indian Head, is issuing this public notice as part of its responsibilities under 36 CFR Part 800, the regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) of 1966, as amended. Section 106 requires Federal agencies to identify and consider the potential effects of their actions on historic properties through a collaborative framework for seeking, discussing and considering the views of the public on how to address potential adverse effects on historic properties resulting from the actions.



The buildings slated for renovation and/or demolition are located throughout NSF Indian Head and its Stump Neck Annex. In consultation with the Maryland State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), the Navy has determined that eighty of the buildings proposed in this undertaking are contributing elements to one of the following historic districts; Naval Ordinance Station Historic District (CH-371), Indian Head Residential Historic District (CH-490), Naval Powder Factory Historic District (CH-491), Naval Proving Ground Historic District (CH-492), Extrusion Plant Historic District (CH-493), Polaris Base Grain Facility Historic District (CH-1010), and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Historic District (CH-371). The historic districts at NSF Indian Head are significant for their contributions to military, industrial and technological history as well as for their industrial architecture.



The Navy anticipates the undertaking has the potential for adverse effects to historic properties resulting from the proposed destruction of historic materials, character-defining features, and entire buildings/structures. Because the full extent of effects on historic properties cannot be determined prior to approval of the undertaking, the Navy proposes to enter into a Programmatic Agreement (PA) under 36 CFR Part 800.14(b)(1) to govern the implementation of and resolution of effects from the undertaking.



Many of the buildings included in the ECMP efforts have undergone renovations/repairs since their original construction, which included the removal of original wood doors and windows. However, many of the buildings affected by the ECMP still retain these historic components. Recent changes to OP5 determined the existing wood and steel windows and doors on these buildings must be replaced to meet specific explosive safety standards. One proposed mitigation/minimization measure will be to design replacement windows, doors and other features to match the original features as closely as possible.



The Navy met with the Maryland SHPO met in September 2023 to discuss the ECMP program and the anticipated adverse effects to historic resources. The Navy and SHPO agreed to develop the Programmatic Agreement (PA), incorporating various proposed mitigation efforts in response to the anticipated adverse effects. Although still under development, the PA is anticipated to be signed Spring 2025.



As mitigation for the adverse effects, the Navy has proposed to develop interpretative wayside panels describing the historic districts and associated missions. The Navy’s intention is to coordinate with the Town of Indian Head for the placement of these wayside panels within the public spaces. In addition, the Navy will prepare and distribute a tri-fold brochure discussing the history of these Historic Districts. The Navy will provide physical copies of the informational pamphlet for distribution within NSF Indian Head and the Town of Indian Head public venues. An expanded digital version of the informational pamphlet will be uploaded to the NSF Indian Head official Navy homepage.



If you have questions on the project, you may contact the NSF Indian Head Cultural Resources Program Manager, Tommy Wright by email at Thomas.a.wright9.civ@us.navy.mil.

