Training Vipers at the 54th Training Squadron

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M.-- The need for Warrior Airmen poised to fly, fight and defeat potential adversaries of the United States, our allies, and our partners has never been more pressing.



One of the most vital steps to making that happen starts with training.



“Our mission is to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and Airmen through unmatched flying training management, academics, simulators, and syllabus development,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Houston Pye, 54th Training Squadron commander.



The 54th TRS is one of five squadrons comprising the 54th Fighter Group at Holloman and has four primary mission areas.



The first is programmed flying training. This is how the 54th TRS coordinates with the Numbered Air Force/Air Education and Training Command regarding the number of F-16 Viper students and when they will start training.



Second is academics – instructor pilots and subject matter experts are the primary developers and trainers of the academic material and simulators. The F-16 Syllabus consists of over 400 hours of educational training, mostly in person. The instructor pilot subject matter experts lay the foundation for the whole of the program.



Third is the simulators – the squadron schedules, manages, and operates 14 F-16 simulators training students on multiple scenarios and environments.



And finally, syllabus development – the squadron is the primary point of contact for syllabus development. The 54th TRS coordinates with AETC, the Air National Guard, and the Air Force Reserve Command to establish F-16 flying syllabi.



“On day 1, all F-16 students will come through our doors,” said Pye. “We will get to provide expertise and vision while breaking down any barriers that prevent them from accomplishing the mission.”



By the time students walk into the 54th, they will have accumulated nearly 200 hours of flight time in a T-38 trainer aircraft. When they arrive, they are given a brief orientation before immediately diving into academics, lasting three - four weeks in a classroom setting.



After that, they will spend two weeks in flight simulators, experiencing various scenarios they may encounter in the real world.



“I am one of six instructor pilots here at the 54th TRS in charge of simulator training and will oversee close to 100 F-16 students every year,” said Pye. “We have 14 simulators consisting of 360-degree, fully functional cockpits that can simulate war conditions in any area of responsibility, such as missile shoots, surface-to-air missile launches and air-to-ground ordinance explosions.”



After this initial training, the students will undergo an instrument emergency procedures evaluation, which is their first official check ride.



The students will then be assigned to fighter squadrons at the 54th FG, where they will go through four different phases lasting approximately 9 -10 months. This will be their first time flying an F-16.



The first stage is the transition course where they will be tested on takeoff and landing procedures in various weather conditions.



“This is the first phase that each student will be challenged with,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Davin Laporte, 54th TRS, director of operations. “Although it’s not the most glamorous, our students' ability to take off and land in any weather, day or night, is absolutely vital to being ready for the mission.”



The second phase, Advanced Handling, is the students’ first time max performing the aircraft. It is the most physically demanding part as each student will pull 9 G’s, routinely pushing their bodies to their limits. Laporte went on to mention that a two-minute-long basic fighter maneuver engagement can be more exhausting than spending hours in the gym.



Third is the air-to-air portion, where they will simulate combat against other aircraft, sometimes 1-on-1, and at times could even be challenged with a 4-on-30 scenario testing what knowledge they have gained.



The last portion is air-to-surface combat, which lasts close to one-third of the program. Here they will learn basic surface attack and how to drop precision-guided munitions.



“The last two portions are where I see a lot of growth in my students,” said Pye. “When we are in the air, I give them the opportunity to make decisions. Sometimes they make the right one and sometimes they make the wrong one, but no matter what, they will learn valuable lessons that could save their lives in combat.”



Pye went on to mention how this is one of the most vital parts of the training.



“This is the best real time learning the students will experience,” said Pye. “When we return, I sit down with the students and explain whether the decision they made in the air was the right thing to do or one that needs to be adjusted.”



Towards the end of the final portion, the students will be tested in what is called, Offensive Counter Air. It requires each student to encapsulate all the skills and training they’ve acquired. They will work as a team with their instructor pilots to fight their way into hostile airspace, shooting down any adversaries in their way. They will then drop precision guided weapons with pinpoint accuracy while evading surface-to-air missiles. Finally, they must fight their way back out of enemy territory against any threats. This is absolutely the ‘bread and butter’ of the F-16,” said Laporte.



Upon graduating, all Viper pilots will have accumulated 400 hours of academic time and will have flown over 50 missions. The end goal is to provide lethal, adaptable fighter pilots who are ready to survive and take the fight to the enemy, in any weather condition, day or night, anywhere in the world at a moment’s notice when our country calls upon them.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2025 Date Posted: 02.27.2025 11:26 Story ID: 491686 Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Training Vipers at the 54th Training Squadron, by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.