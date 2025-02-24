AFSOC reveals name for OA-1K: Skyraider II

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- AFSOCs newest airframe, the OA-1K, will officially be the Skyraider II. AFSOC leaders made the announcement today at the Special Air Warfare Symposium. The moniker renews the rugged and versatile nature of the A-1 Skyraider, which was in service from 1946 to the early 1980s.



“I am excited about the Skyraider II, I think we have a capability that’s only ours, and we are going to have the ability to shape that into something that the rest of the nation might not even know they need right now,” said Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, Air Force Special Operations commander.



The Skyraider II is a cost-effective crewed aircraft that is adaptable across the spectrum of conflict. It will have the ability to support special operations forces as well as the Joint Force through close air support, precision strike, and armed intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.



“AFSOC has enduring global missions,” said Brig. Gen. Craig Prather, AFSOC’s Director of Strategic Plans, Programs and Requirements. “While we don’t expect the Skyraider II to go mix it up with 5th and 6th generation fighters, it will provide value to our supported forces globally.”



The Skyraider II is a lean, agile, modular, and hardened aircraft but one of the most distinguishing feature, like its namesake, is its tailwheel. This prominent feature gives the Skyraider II the capability for short takeoffs and landings as well as the ability to operate from unimproved or austere airfields.



“Providing scalable and precision effects is where the Skyraider II will come in. The Skyraider II could take on missions from the southwest border to Africa and create dilemmas to those we are in competition with,” said Prather.



While in use during the Korean War and Vietnam War, the Skyraider provided extra muscle and firepower for Air Commando combat operations. Its sturdy and persistent nature was showcased when Maj. Bernard Fisher was awarded the first Medal of Honor for an Airman in the Southeast Asia War in an A-1E Skyraider. Later in 1968, Lt. Col. William A. Jones III also received the United States military's highest decoration - the Medal of Honor - for his actions in an A-1H Skyraider.



The first Skyraider II is expected to arrive at Hurlburt Field in Spring 2025.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2025 Date Posted: 02.27.2025 11:18 Story ID: 491685 Location: FORT WALTON BEACH, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSOC reveals name for OA-1K: Skyraider II, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.