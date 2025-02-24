Central Issue Facility Serves “Screaming Eagles,” an ALOG Staff Featurette, Thomas A. Johnson, Editor

[This article was first published in Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin, which was then called Army Logistician, volume 2, number 5 (September–October 1970), page 33. The text, including any biographical note, is reproduced as faithfully as possible to enable searchability. To view any images and charts in the article, refer to the issue itself, available on DVIDS and the bulletin’s archives at asu.army.mil/alog/.]



THE VIETNAM-BASED 101st AIRBORNE DIVISION (Airmobile) has found a way to reduce the cost of providing logistics support and increase its flexibility and responsiveness. According to the division’s commander and logisticians, consolidation, efficiency, and supply economy are the words that describe the success that has been achieved in streamlining its logistics support.



Establishment of a division level central issue facility (CIF) for all aviation unit personnel in the division is a prime example. The CIF, first or its kind in Vietnam, according to the commander of the 426th Supply and Service Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Ronald N. Bowman, was established to consolidate the issue and turn-in of flight clothing and equipment and to improve efficiency in the direct exchange of unserviceable for serviceable items.



Located at Camp Eagle, the central base camp of the division, it is operated by the 426th S&S Battalion to keep aviation personnel supplied with proper safety-type clothing and equipment.



The battalion’s mission is to provide forward logistics support on an area basis and to assure maximum use of on-hand assets. This concept has led to a streamlined configuration with maximum reduction in administrative and supply responsibility at company level in both tactical and combat support units.



The facility makes initial issues and serves as a direct exchange point. Certain items, such as ballistic protective flight helmets, leather combat boots, fire-resistant safety clothing, and gloves, for the 2,000 “Screaming Eagles” who fly and crew the helicopters so critical to the division’s combat effectiveness may be turned in here. This combined retail-wholesale outlet eliminates out of stock sizes or limited selection problems created by having supply responsibility in each of the 53 aviation units of the division.



To obtain initial issue of flight clothing and equipment, the newly assigned aviator or crew member is in-processed through the CIF with his clothing record and flight orders. If for any reason a complete issue cannot be made from stock, CIF personnel maintain a record of required items and contact the unit supply sergeant as soon as they become available for issue.



Currently, the CIF serves an average of 45 individuals daily and issues or effects direct exchange of over 600 items weekly. The CIF is operated by a sergeant and a supply clerk under the supervision of the S4 of the 426th S&S Battalion.



Should there be an inordinate demand in one category or size, or should a large influx of aviation personnel reduce the stockage level on hand, the CIF responds with a timely request to the division supply officer.



The CIF for flight clothing and equipment is just one of the division’s progressive programs in logistics management and stock control. It has served as the forerunner for central issue facilities which are currently being established for TA 50-901 in all battalion-size units.

