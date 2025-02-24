Missouri Aircrew Trains on 8-bladed C-130

Photo By Michael Crane | Aircrew from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, board a C-130H...... read more read more Photo By Michael Crane | Aircrew from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, board a C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Feb. 25, 2025. The aircrew from the 139th were getting certified on the H3 version of the aircraft and receiving certification for the NP2000 eight-bladed propellers. The 139th operates the H2.5 version of the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane) see less | View Image Page

Pilots, navigators, and flight engineers from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, are undergoing crucial C-130H3 qualification training to ensure they remain mission-ready. This training is essential as the C-130H2 simulators at Minneapolis and Dobbins undergo modifications, making them temporarily unavailable.



Thanks to the support of the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, the 139th AW has access to an H3 aircraft, allowing them to meet the flight requirements necessary for qualification. A C-130H3 from the Illinois Air National Guard unit arrived at Rosecrans on Feb. 24 and aircrew will spend the next week flying it. The 139th AW’s fleet is made up of the H2.5 version.



Although the H3 shares similarities with the H2.5, its avionics and cockpit systems have enough differences that aircrew must complete additional training to qualify, said Lt. Col. Jared Kirk, director of operations for the 180th Airlift squadron.



In addition to H3 qualification, aircrew members will also receive certification on the NP2000 propeller system. The Peoria H3 aircraft is equipped with the NP2000 eight-bladed propellers, providing an opportunity for the 139th AW aircrew to become proficient with the upgraded system.



Approximately 60 aircrew members will need to complete H3 training.



Lt. Col. Chase Bodenhausen, commander of the 139th Operations Support Squadron, has previous experience flying the H3 variant. He flew the H3 during his deployment to Kuwait in 2012 and again during a deployment to Africa last year.



He said he really likes the H3 and says the aircraft currently in use by the 139th AW share many of the same systems and switches as the H3. However, the H3 was designed with a cleaner, more user-friendly layout, streamlining the placement of systems and switches to improve functionality for pilots and engineers.



“The H3, with the upgraded cockpit design, new propellers, upgraded valve housings and more powerful engines, really does bridge the gap between what we have now and where we’d like to go eventually with J models,” said Bodenhausen.



The willingness of the 182nd AW to provide one of their aircraft highlights the strong sense of camaraderie within the Air National Guard.



“It is truly a testament to the family nature of the Air National Guard,” said Kirk. “When it comes down to it, we are all willing to take care of each other. Not just within the 139 AW, but across units.”



With this training, the 139th AW ensures its aircrew remain mission-ready, reinforcing the strength and cooperation of the Air National Guard.