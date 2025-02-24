Roman Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Apprentice Joseph Roman graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seaman Apprentice Joseph Roman graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) February 27, 2025. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Apprentice Joseph Roman graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) February 27, 2025.



Roman, from Houston, Texas, said he enlisted for a variety of reasons, including the opportunity to fulfill a promise he made to his father.



“For as long as I can remember, I’ve looked up to my father and wanted to follow in his footsteps,” Roman said. “He always told me to strive to be better than him, and that’s something I’ve carried with me. Joining the military was a dream of his that never came to fruition, so before he passed away, I promised him I would enlist in the Navy. I knew it would make him proud, and in a way, I saw it as something I could do to honor him. I’m confident that the military will help me to grow and become the best version of myself.”



Roman, 21, graduated from Heights High School, and was a member of the varsity baseball team and a multi-time district qualifier in wrestling.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Roman is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.



The award, according to Roman, is the best possible first step to start his naval career.



“As soon as I found out I’d won the award, I thought about my mom,” said Roman. “It made me really emotional to visualize her in the stands on graduation day with a smile on her face. I want her to know that I’ve been trying my best here and doing everything I can to be successful. This recognition is a huge confidence boost too, as it is proof that I’m not only capable of pushing through the tough training I have ahead, but that I can excel as long as I continue to put in the same kind of effort.”



Roman’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Cryptologic Technician Interpretive 1st Class (CTI1) Nathaniel Vorderstrasse, Quartermaster 1st Class (QM1) Matthew Hernandez and Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class (FCA1) Heath Taner, and they guided him through the 10-week process.



“My RDCs were really hard on us,” he said. “But I also understood there was a purpose behind all the training we received. There are times in the military when you’ll be under a lot of stress, and learning how to handle that while paying attention to the details of your instructions is important. In this way I feel like my RDCs have prepared me to be as ready as possible for the next phase of my career.”



Along with his RDCs, Roman found inspiration from his friends and family back home.



“My mother and two of my friends, Adrian Lopez and Kennedy Servin, wrote me all the time while I was here. They have no idea how motivating it was to hear from them after a hard day. It really helped to put things in perspective and remind me of my purpose. Of course, it also helps to know that everyone you care about back home is rooting for you.”



Roman said the biggest challenge he faced in boot camp was learning to communicate effectively with such a wide range of people.



“Getting everyone in my division to come together and work as a team was difficult at first,” said Roman. “A big part of overcoming that was getting everyone to communicate and be on the same page. Instead of always being critical of each other for every little thing, eventually we realized that sometimes you have to pick people up and support them. Finding a good balance was a key for us, and once we learned how to do this, we were much more willing to talk to each other and ask for help when we needed it.”



After graduation, Roman will attend “A” School in San Diego, California, for rate specific training.



Training at RTC is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.