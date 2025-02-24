Cobra Gold 25 | Royal Thai Army, U.S. Special Operations Forces subject matter expert exchange

Lop Buri, Thailand – Royal Thai Army 1st Special Forces Division and U.S. Special Operations Detachment - Pacific shared staff insights on the Joint Planning Process and combined operations during the 2025 Cobra Gold academic week subject matter expert exchange, February 17-21, 2025.



Facilitated by Joint Special Operations University, the bilateral exchange for Royal Thai Army Special Forces and U.S. Special Operations participants focused on knowledge of best practices through candid dialogue and iterative demonstrations of processes through hands-on exercises.



CG25 has three primary events: a command and control exercise, humanitarian civic assistance projects, and a field training exercise to enhance readiness and foster responses to security challenges and natural disasters. Approximately 30 nations participate, with 3,200 U.S. personnel directly involved, underscoring the importance of cooperation and goodwill.



JSOU’s focus is joint special operations education and has the mandate to support U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific. SOCPAC serves as the operational component command for all SOF missions throughout the Indo-Pacific region.



The JSOU JPP academic SMEE prepared participants for aspects of special operations forces’ integration during the Cobra Gold command and control event. JPP is a method to determine the use of military capabilities in time and space to achieve objectives within an acceptable level of risk.



“Having this academic SMEE as part of Cobra Gold 2025 demonstrates the importance both Thai and U.S. leadership place on cognitive warfare,” said JSOU senior mentor retired U.S. Army Col. Scott Malone. “As part of its Joint SOF charter, the university is uniquely positioned to facilitate operational collaboration and the exchange of strategic thought amongst Special Operations partner forces.”



JSOU's academic engagements enhance operational collaboration and strategic thinking among partner forces, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and adaptive thinking. Class discussion and group exercises were the primary means for the intellectual exchange.



“The special operations professionals from Royal Thai Army 1st Special Forces Division and SOD-P collaboration nurtures a culture of continuous improvement and highlights adaptive thinking where knowledge transference and removing barriers to learning is paramount.” said Malone. “This SMEE on day one placing Thai and U.S. participants together in working groups heightens learning and promotes intellectual exchange. This immediate placement allows for each individual to gain a sense of ownership as the combined team is built and fosters unbiased exchanges of best practices as the week progressed.”



SOD-P provides trained, prepared, and equipped augmentation to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command and SOCPAC.



“This is an unparalleled opportunity for us to share our expertise with each other,” said U.S. Army Col. David Coughran, commanding officer of SOD-P. “Our focus is on strengthening our combined operational proficiency and leadership acumen, ensuring we are all prepared to handle any eventuality."



CG25 is a visible symbol of the U.S.-Thai defense alliance, demonstrating the U.S.’s steadfast commitment to maintaining the conditions for peace and prosperity. Enhancing critical capabilities and readiness enables each force to jointly address regional stability in the Indo-Pacific.



The 44th iteration of this exercise exemplifies the longstanding alliance with Thailand and reflects the shared commitment to preserving a peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region.

