Remains of Korean War Soldier, Cascade, Virginia, native, to be buried in Eden, North Carolina

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of Army Sgt. David Eugene Hardy, a Soldier killed during the Korean War, will be interred March 8 at Danview Cemetery, Eden, North Carolina. Citty Funeral Home, Reidsville, North Carolina, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Cascade, Virginia, Hardy was assigned to Headquarters Battery, 82nd Anti-Aircraft Artillery – Automatic Weapons Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division, Eighth U.S. Army. He was reported missing in action Dec. 1, 1950, after the 2nd Infantry Division's withdrawal from Kunu-ri to Sunchon, North Korea, Nov. 30, following the Battle of Ch’ongch’on. He reportedly died a prisoner of war Feb. 28, 1951, at age 20.



Hardy was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Sept. 27, 2024, after his remains were exhumed December 2019 from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific - also known as the Punchbowl - Honolulu, Hawaii, for laboratory analysis and identification.

The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process, including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Sgt. Hardy go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4049411/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-hardy-d/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Citty Funeral Home, 336-349-3361.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2025 Date Posted: 02.27.2025 09:07 Story ID: 491658 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: CASCADE, VIRGINIA, US Hometown: EDEN, NORTH CAROLINA, US Hometown: ROANOKE, VIRGINIA, US Hometown: WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remains of Korean War Soldier, Cascade, Virginia, native, to be buried in Eden, North Carolina, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.