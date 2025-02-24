USAG Bavaria ups force protection during two-day exercise

TOWER BARRACKS, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria successfully conducted its annual force protection exercise Feb. 24 and 25 across its installations at Grafenwöhr, Vilseck, Hohenfels and Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.



The two-day exercise was designed to assess operational readiness and enhanced security measures by simulating realistic threat scenarios.



USAG Bavaria regularly holds precautionary force protection exercises to prepare garrison personnel to respond to such potential threats.



During the exercise, the force protection condition was elevated, triggering procedural changes such as vehicle inspections, troop diversions and increased access control measures.



The levels increase from lowest condition at Normal to the highest and most protective at Delta. To learn more about the five FPCON levels visit https://www.army.mil/article/231460.



Throughout the exercise, garrison employees and community members were kept informed about important updates via the Mass Warning and Notification System ALERT!, through the official USAG Bavaria social media channels, the garrison website at home.army.mil/bavaria and the My Army Post App. Details on the new mobile app are available at https://www.army.mil/article/273440.



The exercise was held in conjunction with mission and host nation partners such as local mayors and the German Bundeswehr and included all USAG Bavaria installations.



“Thank you all for your patience and teamwork to make our FPCON exercise a resounding success over the past two days,” said USAG Bavaria commander Col. Stephen C. Flanagan. “We especially want to thank 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 41st Field Artillery, 173rdAirborne Brigade, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion and 15th Engineer Battalion for your support to the troop diversions, which enabled us to achieve all FPCON objectives ahead of schedule.”



All U.S. Army locations in Europe have been holding U.S. Army Europe and Africa force protection exercises. With USAG Bavaria wrapping up its exercise Feb. 25, the Europe-wide force protection exercise phase has successfully come to an end in Germany.



While the exercise was designed to run for five days, all objectives were completed within a two day period.



“This exercise incorporated a large group of personnel, communicating and working for a common cause over a short period of time, which is not a simple process,” said USAG Bavaria emergency management specialist Ben Torres. “We had total team participation from the Soldier conducting guard duty to the Installation Operation Center representatives updating our common operating picture on night shift,”



Torres also commented on the excellent teamwork during the exercise.



“Our organizational personnel are the reason why USAG Bavaria's exercise can be deemed a success, because plans, polices, and procedures are nothing without the organizational personnel that implement them into actions.”



To learn more about the force protection mission at USAG Bavaria, visit https://home.army.mil/bavaria/FP.

This work, USAG Bavaria ups force protection during two-day exercise, by Natalie Simmel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.