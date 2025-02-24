Stronger Together: Humanitarian Mission Builds More Than Just a School

In Korat, Thailand, where fields of coconut palms and rice crops stretch across the landscape, a different kind of growth is developing for the Thai community. It isn't a crop but a cornerstone—a new school, Ban Sub Tao, built by the hands of the U.S. Army Soldiers and Royal Thai Army, a humanitarian mission taking root during Exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 26. 2025.

While Cobra Gold is traditionally recognized as one of the largest multinational military exercises in the Indo-Pacific region, its humanitarian missions, like this school project, are the hidden gems that often go unnoticed. The U.S. military proudly works hand in hand with friends and partners thousands of miles away in an effort to strengthen diplomatic ties and foster mutual respect while also leaving a positive, lasting impression on the communities.

“The locals have been so accommodating and nice, especially the kids; they've been amazing. They come up to us, they hug us – they know what we’re doing here and how it will impact them,” said Staff. Sgt. Roby Arellano, construction supervisor with the 297th Engineer Construction Company. “You can see the excitement every time they see us; they always tell us, ‘You are the best!’ ‘We love your Army!’. It's really awesome to see.”

The Thai nation places immense value on education — evident in its centuries-old tradition of ‘Wai Khru’ ceremonies, where students pay respect to their teachers. Knowing they are contributing to such a deeply rooted tradition makes this project even more meaningful to everyone involved, including Arellano’s unit and a sister company, the 411th Engineer Battalion, 297th and 871st Engineer Companies with the United States Reserve.

Arellano and 18 other U.S. personnel arrived weeks before the official start of Exercise Cobra Gold, beginning the philanthropic project Feb. 8, with a projected end date of Mar. 5.

Joining them were 21 individuals from the Thai Royal Army and five more participants from the Indian Armed Forces.

“The locals have even come to help us,” Arellano continued. “Right now, a few are helping with the tiling, which makes everything go faster and allows us to do even more while we are here.”

With the hard work and dedication from the U.S., its partners, and even some persevering locals, the month-long effort is expected to be complete by Feb. 28. – five days faster than anticipated, an incredible feat for a project of this scale and timeline.

This exchange is a living example of the motto often echoed during Exercise Cobra Gold: "Together, Stronger."

When the final bricks are laid, and the ribbon is cut, the true impact of this project will unfold over years in the lives of the students who walk through its doors. Each classroom, each lesson, and each smile is a testament to what is possible when nations unite for a greater good.

