U.S. and French practice E-2 interoperability during Exercise Pacific Steller 2025

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 12, 2025) Aircraft from the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and French Carrier Strike Group (CSG) fly in formation over the Philippine Sea with ships from VINCSG, French CSG, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), and U.S. Military Sealift Command (MSC) during Pacific Steller 2025, Feb. 12. From left, an F/A-18F Super Hornet, F-35C Lightning II, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, and two French Navy Rafale Marine (F4) fighter jets. The ships from VINCSG include the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110). The ships from French CSG include the aircraft carrier FS Charles De Gaulle (R 91) and its escort of air-defense destroyers and multi-mission frigates. The ships from JMSDF include the Izumo-class multi-functional destroyer JS Kaga (DDH 184) and Akizuki-class destroyer JS Akizuki (DD 115). The ships from MSC include the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) and Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10). VINCSG is underway conducting Pacific Steller 2025, a multi-large deck event with French CSG and JMSDF, fostering our alliance and maritime security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

PHILIPPINE SEA – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and the aircraft carrier FS Charles De Gaulle (R 91) showcase the integrated logistical chain used to keep aircraft operational while participating in Exercise Pacific Steller 2025 Feb. 16.



Pacific Steller 2025 is a Multi-Large Deck Event (MLDE) hosted by the French Navy in the Philippine Sea, including U.S. Navy Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, Charles De Gaulle Carrier Strike Group, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Flotilla Four. This MLDE is designed to advance coordination and cooperation between French, Japanese and U.S. navies while simultaneously demonstrating capabilities in multi-domain operations, promoting a shared dedication to regional stability and highlighting the U.S. Navy’s enduring power projection capability.



Onboard Vinson, the “Black Eagles” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 113 operate the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, a carrier-capable twin-turboprop aircraft designed for airborne command and control operations. The Charles de Gaulle carrier air wing operates the E-2C Hawkeye 2000.



Although the U.S. and France operate different variants of the aircraft, some of the parts required for both aircraft are interchangeable.



“Through the Acquisition and Cross Servicing Agreement (ACSA) process, we reduce the consequences inherent to the remoteness of our deployment by drastically reducing the delivery times and cost of our supply of food, fuels, ammunition, and now spare parts,” said a member of the log cell of the French CSG staff aboard Charles De Gaulle. “This directly contributes to defeating "the tyranny of distances," the ACSA is the practical administrative implementation of the mutual logistical support agreement signed between France and the USA.”



Retrieving aircraft parts aboard an underway aircraft carrier can be logistically challenging. The supply departments of Vinson and Charles De Gaulle utilized a target of opportunity while operating together during Pacific Steller 2025.



When one of the Charles De Gaulle’s E-2Cs did not have a needed part onboard, France utilized the ACSA. This is a process between the U.S. and ally and partner nations which exists to provide mutual logistics support for supplies, parts or fuel.



“Typically, ACSA transactions are opportunity transactions, so if there is an inter-military or multinational exercise, it’s the perfect opportunity to flex this interoperability between partner nations,” said Lt. Andrew Sutton, the stock control officer aboard Vinson.



After 15 years in the Navy, Sutton experienced the highest level of interoperability between partner nations and allies in this exercise.



“It’s an incredible thing and a testament to our strength as allies, we can bring the force to wherever we need to bring it, and we have the logistics resources and the mechanisms in place to affect those transactions to keep the mission going,” said Sutton.



The transfer of parts was not only instrumental for getting the French E-2C back in the air, it also allowed time for VAW-113 to conduct their own maintenance, while enhancing collaboration between the two countries’ aircrews.



Cmdr. Ryan Jauregui, commanding officer of VAW-113, mentions how fascinating it is to work with an ally that has a similar aircraft.



VAW-113 operates aboard Vinson as part of Carrier Air Wing 2, a subordinate command of CSG-1. The commander of CSG-1, Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, promotes a “ONE team, ONE fight” mentality throughout the entire strike group.



Jauregui believes this opportunity to assist the French folds perfectly into the “ONE team, ONE fight” mindset.



“It brings a logistical and supply element to the table; it makes us a more capable war fighting force when you have redundancy of capability and platforms with allies and partners,” added Jauregui.



Having similar platforms and a multinational web of logistical support allows for faster response times when an aircraft is in need of maintenance, and the ACSA process enabled the French E-2C to achieve this.



“This allowed us to regain the availability of one of the E-2C Hawkeye aircraft of the carrier air wing aboard the Charles De Gaulle much faster than if we had to wait for the arrival of a part following a logistical stopover or a replenishment-at-sea,” added the French Spokesperson.



The U.S.-France alliance is built on a legacy of shared interests, values and a commitment to freedom and human rights.



The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



For more news from CSG-1 and Vinson visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CSG1, https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN70