Photo Story: February 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy, Part 2

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Story by Melissa Dubois and Scott Sturkol

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The construction area for a new $28.08 million barracks building is shown Feb. 20, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as progress on the facility continues.

    The contractor for the project, BlindermanPower (Construction), received the notice to proceed with construction on Sept. 26, 2023, and has 780 calendar days to complete the project. The project requires building a four-story, 60,000-square-foot barracks about to house 400 people.

    Two other barracks of the same specifications have already been built in the same block at the installation since 2019.

    Overall, it is part of a big transformation taking place at the 1600 block that includes the building of four barracks — two of which are already done, three brigade headquarters buildings, and two planned transient training officer quarters, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.

    This project is managed by the Army Corps of Engineers and as of the beginning of February 2025 was more than 70 percent complete.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy,” on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/fortmccoywi, and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@fortmccoy.

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

