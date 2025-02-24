Laulima Navy Spotlight: Sailor Strives to Help Others On-Duty and Off-Duty

Photo By Melvin J Gonzalvo | Since arriving in Hawaii in 2021, Hospital Corpsman Second Class Jennie Xie, 30, a...... read more read more Photo By Melvin J Gonzalvo | Since arriving in Hawaii in 2021, Hospital Corpsman Second Class Jennie Xie, 30, a general duty corpsman at Branch Health Clinic Kaneohe Bay for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor (NMRTC PH) has volunteered at various environmental preservation events like beach clean ups, events for the Special Olympics, a program that aims to improve the lives of people with intellectual disabilities, and events associated with the Ko’olau Foundation, a cultural heritage preservation program dedicated to pursing and promoting environmental practices, preservation, and education. These volunteer experiences embody the community-minded values of the Navy as shown in the year-long initiative, Laulima Navy, launched on the Navy’s 249th birthday on Oct. 13, 2024 to reinforce the Navy’s longstanding and unwavering commitment to Hawaii. Laulima is a Hawaiian value that means “many hands working together.” Many consider it a privilege to call Hawaii home and seek every opportunity to show how much they treasure this place. Their gratitude takes on greater significance this year as we countdown to the Navy’s 250th birthday on Oct. 13, 2025. As we approach this significant milestone, we are highlighting 250 ways that naval commands and components on the islands of Oahu and Kauai protect and care for the community, the people and the land. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo) see less | View Image Page

Hospital Corpsman Second Class Jennie Xie, 30, started volunteering when she was seven years old. Her first foray into community service was at animal shelters in Virginia. The act of helping others struck a chord and Xie has been volunteering ever since.



Xie, a general duty corpsman at Branch Health Clinic Kaneohe Bay for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor (NMRTC PH), arrived on Oahu in 2021 and sought out volunteer opportunities. Laulima Navy, a year-long initiative launched in 2024 to highlight the many ways that U.S. Navy personnel in Hawaii support the community, resonated with her.



“Laulima means working together. It’s the one team, one fight mentality that we have in the Navy,” Xie said. “I practice Laulima in my daily work as well as volunteering outside of work. For example, volunteering with the Ko’olau Foundation for the Haiku Valley clean up as well as other local programs that help get rid of invasive species. Special Olympics is a big program here as well as clean ups picking up trash and just trying to beautify our local area.”



The Koʻolau Foundation is a cultural heritage preservation program dedicated to pursing and promoting environmental practices, preservation, and education. Special Olympics programs aim to improve the lives of people with intellectual disabilities. Xie has also participated in beach clean-ups and other events that support environmental stewardship and preservation.



Xie was born in Washington D.C. and grew up in Virginia. She enlisted in the Navy in 2019 and was assigned to the dermatology clinic at Naval Medical Center in Portsmouth, Virginia. Her second duty station was at the Shipyard Medical Clinic on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam (JBPHH) as a command pay and personnel administrator.



In June 2024, Xie transitioned to her current position at Branch Health Clinic Kaneohe, a role that matched her passion to provide patient care.



“My drive is to help people,” she said. “We get to help people that are sick or not feeling well or hurt, so I find it rewarding to be able to help make them feel better.”



In March, Xie plans to attend three months of training at Field Medical Training Battalion-West at Camp Pendleton, California. Field medical training involves Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) and prolonged casualty care, as well as conducting physical training and learning more about the Marine Corps. The latter which will push her “greenside,” which Xie said will help her train and work with Marines more effectively.



After completing training, Xie plans to have a permanent change of station (PCS) to Camp Foster, Okinawa, for a three-year tour.



Xie is unsure what the future holds but is looking at pursuing medical school or occupational therapy.



Xie was grateful for her experiences in the Navy and the community service opportunities on Oahu. She encouraged anyone looking for volunteer events to be proactive.



“The idea of Laulima is very impactful especially here in Hawaii. I think we’re really lucky to be able to be here as part of the military and I’m thankful we have opportunities to try and give back and preserve the beauty of Oahu,” said Xie. “Everyone can practice Laulima just by being active in your community. There are so many organizations here that have opportunity, so if you seek them out, I’m sure you’ll find them.”



About Laulima Navy



Laulima Navy is a year-long initiative launched on the Navy’s 249th birthday on Oct. 13, 2024, to reinforce the Navy’s longstanding commitment to Hawaii. Laulima is a Hawaiian value that means “many hands working together.” Many consider it a privilege to call Hawaii home and seek every opportunity to show how much they treasure this place. Their gratitude takes on greater significance this year as we countdown to the Navy’s 250th birthday on Oct. 13, 2025. As we approach this significant milestone, we are highlighting 250 ways that naval commands and components on the islands of Oahu and Kauai protect and care for the community, the people and the land.