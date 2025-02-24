U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka and 374th Medical Group Conduct Joint MASCAL Drill

Photo By Daniel Taylor | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 20, 2025) U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka personnel conduct...... read more read more Photo By Daniel Taylor | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 20, 2025) U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka personnel conduct a Code Trauma Drill on a simulated patient during a mass casualty drill. USNH Yokosuka and 374th Medical Group from Yokota conducted a surgical team assist and medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) operation during the joint mass casualty drill. The drill tested the efficiency of transporting a surgeon from Yokosuka to Yokota via 459th Airlift Squadron while simultaneously evacuating a Yokota-based trauma patient to a higher level of care in Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan – U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka and the 374th Medical Group from Yokota Air Base successfully conducted a joint mass casualty (MASCAL) drill, reinforcing medical readiness and interoperability between the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy in Japan Feb. 20.



The exercise included the coordinated triage of simulated trauma patients, rapid transport to operating rooms and real-world inter-facility air transport of surgical staff to augment surgical capabilities. By strategically distributing both patients and surgical teams across facilities, the drill ensured that a potentially overwhelming MASCAL event could be managed effectively to achieve optimal outcomes.



“This was the first Air Force-Navy joint MASCAL drill in quite some time, and it was a valuable experience for both medical teams,” said Lt. Cmdr. Alana Noritake, a general surgeon from U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka. “Training together allows us to understand each other’s strengths and

develop coordinated response strategies for real-world emergencies.”



The exercise also tested the efficiency of transporting a surgeon from Yokosuka to Yokota via the 459th Airlift Squadron while simultaneously evacuating a Yokota-based trauma patient to a higher echelon of care at USNH Yokosuka. This collaboration highlights the importance of

regional partnerships in ensuring rapid response capabilities across the Indo-Pacific region, where geographic challenges necessitate efficient and well-rehearsed medical evacuation procedures.



“As medical professionals in the Indo-Pacific, we must be prepared to respond using local and regional resources,” said Noritake. “By continuously strengthening joint partnerships through

drills like these, we enhance our ability to deliver life-saving care in a crisis.”



USNH Yokosuka will continue conducting medical readiness exercises, including an upcoming bilateral drill with host nation partners from Japanese Self-Defense Force Hospital Yokosuka. These training efforts underscore the commitment of U.S. military medical teams to maintaining

operational readiness and ensuring high-quality care for service members across the region.