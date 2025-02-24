USACE Far East District marks Engineers Week with 13th Annual STEAM Event in South Korea

Photo By YOHAN AN | Daniel Carlson, fire protection engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East...... read more read more Photo By YOHAN AN | Daniel Carlson, fire protection engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, explains the importance of fire protection engineering during a presentation at Humphreys High School, Camp Humphreys, on Feb. 21, 2025. Using the design plans for one of his projects, Carlson highlighted key fire safety measures in building construction and answered student questions about fire prevention in military facilities. (U.S. Army photo by Yohan An) see less | View Image Page

USAG HUMPHREYS, South Korea – In celebration of Engineers Week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) – Far East District (FED) continued its long-standing commitment to fostering interest in engineering careers by hosting a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) event at Humphreys High School. The speaking series marks the 13th consecutive year of outreach efforts at local schools by the district. It brought together professionals from various engineering disciplines to engage with students and showcase real-world applications of engineering.



Held in Ms. Bryanna Soto’s classroom, this year’s event featured a lineup of presenters who shared insights into their respective fields including fire protection engineering, cost engineering, construction control and project management. Students had the opportunity to interact directly with these professionals, gaining a deeper understanding of how engineering impacts everyday life and exploring potential career paths in STEAM-related fields.



Bringing Engineering to Life



For many students, the highlight of the event was the chance to hear firsthand from USACE engineers about their work and career journeys.



“The most valuable takeaway was the opportunity to hear directly from engineers who are currently working at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers across different disciplines,” Soto said. “It gave students a clear understanding of how diverse engineering roles can be and how these professionals work together to tackle large-scale projects that impact our daily lives.”



The event’s interactive nature allowed students to ask real-time questions and connect classroom knowledge with real-world applications.



“Having engineers share their personal stories and experiences added a layer of relatability that you can’t always get from textbooks or lectures alone,” Soto added.



Inspiring Future Engineers



Many students left the event with a newfound appreciation for engineering and a clearer vision of potential career opportunities.



“This broadened my understanding of the different fields of engineering,” said Andrew, grade 11. “I didn’t realize there were so many different jobs and that you could work and move between them.”



Damien, grade 12, added, “I feel like becoming an engineer is more feasible now more than ever. There were so many different kinds of people working in so many different fields. I didn’t know you could do public relations or finance while still being in the field of engineering.”



For Dadianna, grade 12, the event gave her the opportunity to ask follow up questions as she looks to go into the career field.



“All the presenters were so nice and warm,” she said. “I even stayed a bit after class to talk to them and get some advice on college. I can’t wait to enter the field of engineering, and hearing this presentation helped me figure out a clearer path.”



The Role of USACE in Engineering Careers



The speakers provided students with insights into the wide range of careers available within USACE. Presenters shared their personal experiences and encouraged students to explore different paths within STEAM.



“I was inspired to participate because, when I think about myself in high school, I wish I had more passionate engineering professionals to teach me about their trade,” said Daniel Carlson, USACE FED fire protection engineer. “The more information they receive now, the better decisions they can make when choosing a profession.”



Carlson also highlighted the importance of hands-on experience. “Seek out as much real-world experience as possible, like internships, and always find ways to continue learning—whether that’s through degrees, professional licenses, volunteer work, or mentorship programs.”



Seung Ho Lee, USACE FED cost engineer, encouraged students to stay open to different career paths. “I wanted to show students that STEAM careers go beyond what they usually see. I hope they realized how diverse the field is and felt encouraged to explore different paths that match their interests.”



A Look to the Future



As part of Engineers Week, the event reinforced USACE FED’s mission to inspire the next generation of engineers.



Lt. Col. Robert Howell, USACE FED deputy commander, emphasized the importance of USACE’s work and the opportunities available within the field.



“I am impressed daily with the multi-disciplinary team of professionals at the Far East District,” Howell said. “USACE provides unrivaled support to the joint force here in South Korea, and I hope the students appreciate the opportunities to serve as a professional on this team.”



For students considering STEAM careers, Howell had this advice: “Seek what you are good at—your contributions in a STEAM career make lives better.”



As the district continues its STEAM outreach, events like this ensure that students are equipped with the knowledge, inspiration, and resources they need to pursue careers in engineering and related fields.



“My favorite aspect was sharing my knowledge and experiences with students, with the hope of motivating and empowering them to achieve success in their future endeavors,” said David Hudson, USACE FED construction control representative.



For more information about career opportunities with USACE FED, visit their job board site or explore USAJOBS.