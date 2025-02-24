Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Vice Director Recognized DLA Energy Employees

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Story by Ebony Gay 

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy

    During his recent visit with the Defense Logistics Agency Energy at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, DLA Vice Director Bradley Bunn honored DLA Energy employees during a coin presentation for their exceptional talent, performance, and commitment to fulfilling the goals outlined in the DLA Strategic Plan 2025-2030. Emphasis was placed on the vital role these employees play in supporting DLA Energy's mission and highlighted their contributions to ensuring efficient and effective logistics operations.

    Bunn's recognition serves to motivate and affirm the team's dedication to enhancing the agency's overall mission. The coin recipients were Senior Career Manager and the Deputy Division Chief for the Acquisition Workforce Development Office Dr. Laceenis Holliday, Chief Quality Policy & Training Division Mr. Mark Mizrahi, Senior Counsel Precious Harrison-Cobb, and Petroleum Operations non-commissioned officer Master Sgt. Chanda Rivera.

