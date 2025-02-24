DLA Vice Director Recognized DLA Energy Employees

Courtesy Photo | Defense Logistics Agency Vice Director Bradly Bunn recognized DLA Energy employees for...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Defense Logistics Agency Vice Director Bradly Bunn recognized DLA Energy employees for their talent, top-tier performance, and dedication in support of the DLA Strategic Plan 2025-2030 and the DLA Energy’s mission during a visit to the agency at Fort Belvoir, Virginia on Feb. 21, 2025. The coin recipients were Senior Career Manager and the Deputy Division Chief for the Acquisition Workforce Development Office Dr. Laceenis Holliday, Chief Quality Policy & Training Division Mr. Mark Mizrahi, Senior Counsel Precious Harrison-Cobb, and Petroleum Operations non-commissioned officer Master Sgt. Photo by Jaquan Turnbow. see less | View Image Page

During his recent visit with the Defense Logistics Agency Energy at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, DLA Vice Director Bradley Bunn honored DLA Energy employees during a coin presentation for their exceptional talent, performance, and commitment to fulfilling the goals outlined in the DLA Strategic Plan 2025-2030. Emphasis was placed on the vital role these employees play in supporting DLA Energy's mission and highlighted their contributions to ensuring efficient and effective logistics operations.



Bunn's recognition serves to motivate and affirm the team's dedication to enhancing the agency's overall mission. The coin recipients were Senior Career Manager and the Deputy Division Chief for the Acquisition Workforce Development Office Dr. Laceenis Holliday, Chief Quality Policy & Training Division Mr. Mark Mizrahi, Senior Counsel Precious Harrison-Cobb, and Petroleum Operations non-commissioned officer Master Sgt. Chanda Rivera.