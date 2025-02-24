Commander, Naval Air Forces Concludes Visit to Japan and Guam, Reinforcing Warfighting Readiness and Sailor Quality of Service

Photo By Daniel Taylor | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb 21, 2025) ) U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka Executive...... read more read more Photo By Daniel Taylor | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb 21, 2025) ) U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka Executive Officer, Capt. Richard Gillard discusses the capabilities of the hospital with Commander, Naval Air Forces Vice Adm. Daniel Cheever during a tour of USNH Yokosuka. During the visit, Cheever, the U.S. Navy’s “Air Boss,” engaged hospital leadership, staff and Sailors and thanked them for the significant role they play in keeping warfighters and their families in a high state of medical readiness. This visit was part of a multi-stop visit to aviation and supporting commands across Japan and Guam from Feb. 17 – 26, reinforcing Naval Air Forces commitment to high-end training in support of warfighting readiness, Sailor well-being, and operational excellence. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORWARD DEPLOYED NAVAL FORCES, Japan - Commander, Naval Air Forces Vice Adm. Daniel Cheever and Force Master Chief Dustin Kuers conducted a multi-stop visit to aviation commands across Japan and Guam from Feb. 17 – 26, reinforcing their commitment to high-end training in support of warfighting readiness, Sailor well-being and operational excellence.



During the visit, Cheever, the U.S. Navy’s “Air Boss,” engaged leadership and Sailors at Kadena Air Base, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Fleet Activities Yokosuka and Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. He also visited the forward-deployed Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 and multiple forward-deployed squadrons, emphasizing the integral role of Naval Aviation in the Indo-Pacific.



“Our forward-deployed aviation forces are the tip of the spear, and their ability to operate at the highest levels helps maintain a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” said Cheever. “It is critical that we provide them with the training, resources and support they need to maintain readiness and execute the mission.”



Throughout the visit, the Air Boss and Force Master Chief met with command leadership to discuss key priorities, including sustaining warfighting excellence, improving the quality of life for Sailors and their families overseas and fostering a culture of trust and respect. They also took time to recognize outstanding Sailors for their hard work and contributions.



“People are our most valuable asset,” said Kuers. “We must ensure every Sailor – whether on the flight line, in maintenance shops, onboard the ship or supporting operations – has what they need to succeed and thrive.”



Air Boss also had the opportunity to see the U.S. Navy’s latest aviation capabilities in action, including the F-35C Lightning II, the CMV-22B Osprey and the MQ-4C Triton. These platforms enhance the U.S. Navy’s ability to strengthen deterrence to advance a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



During engagements with squadron personnel, Air Boss flew with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, reinforcing his commitment to safe, effective operations and firsthand understanding of the challenges they face.



“Our aviators and maintainers work around the clock to ensure our air wing is combat-ready, strong and lethal,” said Capt. Brian Kesselring, commander of CVW-5. “Having the Air Boss fly with our squadrons and engage with our teams underscores the importance of our mission and the trust he has in our warfighters.”



While in Guam, Air Boss visited Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed MH-60S expeditionary squadron, which plays a critical role in search and rescue, logistics and fleet support operations across the Indo-Pacific.



The visit marked the first time Cheever visited Japan and Guam as Air Boss, and reinforced morale, strengthened trust and underscored Naval Aviation as indispensable to operations around the world.