US Air Force, Space Force Honor Guard host deployment readiness workshop

Approximately 250 Airmen and Guardians assigned to the U.S. Air Force and Space Force Honor Guard participated in a one-day deployment readiness workshop dubbed “green day” at Dickens Hall on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Feb. 25, 2025.



The workshop prepared participants to be deployment-ready by ensuring required certifications and individual medical readiness are up-to-date, as well as training them on skills to become Multi-Capable Airmen and Guardians.



The Honor Guard collaborated with the 11th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 11th Military Personnel Flight and Defense Information School to demonstrate vehicle maintenance knowledge and provide career progression briefings and public speaking training.



“The purpose of the green day training is to suit members with skills to handle obstacles inside and outside of uniform to create a complete Airman,”said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Timothy I. Francis, ceremonial guardsman with the Honor Guard.



The 11th LRS started the day by leading a two-hour hands-on demonstration where participants learned basic skills of vehicle maintenance such as changing oil and tires, battery jump start, identifying heating and cooling systems and examining the engine.



Following up, the career-field managers from the personnel flight provided a briefing on extensions and reenlistments, followed by a Q&A portion where Honor Guard members got answers on career-related questions and concerns.



Lastly, public speaking training taught by an instructor from DINFOS provided participants with tricks and tips to help them become more confident and effective at communicating in front of an audience.



Honor Guard members were also given time to update Individual Medical Readiness tasks and complete any certifications required for Total Force Awareness Training and Ready Airman Training.



“It’s about investing in our Airmen and Guardians, equipping them with essential life skills that go beyond their daily mission,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William C. Encinares, pallbearer and supervisor assigned to the Honor Guard. “This event reinforces the Honor Guard’s commitment to excellence—both in ceremonial duties and in shaping well-rounded individuals who are ready for any challenge.”



Preparing Airmen and Guardians to be capable of deploying is a top priority for the 11th Wing. The Honor Guard, as a crucial part of the 11th Wing delivering ceremonial honors worldwide, is committed to ensure operational readiness for the changing international climate.

