1st Infantry Division’s H2F Team Expands Their Reach Across Fort Riley

Corynn Miner, the current 1st Infantry Division, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team's Holistic Health & Fitness (H2F) Strength and Conditioning Coach teaches a strength and conditioning class at Long Fitness Center, Fort Riley, on Nov. 07, 2024. Fort Riley and 1ID have made major strides with the H2F team since it's launch, to enhance readiness, reduce injury rates, improve performance and boost morale in order to create a cultural shift in Soldiers to adopt and maintain healthier lifestyles. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tyler Selige)

“The greatest function of athletics is to educate the men into better fighters.” Fosdick, The War and Navy Departments Commission on Training Camp Activities, 138-139.



FORT RILEY, KS –Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division have made major strides with the Holistic Health & Fitness (H2F) team since it’s launch, to enhance readiness, reduce injury rates, improve performance and boost morale in order to create a cultural shift in Soldiers to adopt and maintain healthier lifestyles.

The 1st Inf. Div. has made it their priority to bring H2F to the Soldiers of Fort Riley. They aim to increase their operating capacity, which means adding personnel and facilities to be able to train every soldier possible on post.

“Over three years, we’ve progressed from zero to 70% operating capacity. We aim to reach 90% in the next 12-15 months, with the final 10% achievable through

improved facilities and better systems to track effectiveness.” Said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Trinity S. Storey, the Holistic Health and Fitness Director for Fort Riley.



The modern world of exercise science is constantly-evolving, high-intensity sports such as basketball, football and boxing are always adapting to incorporate the newest science to keep their athletes at Olympic-level fitness. The U.S. Army strives to be no different, they need to adapt in order to remain the greatest pound-for-pound fighting force in the world.

In 2020, the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program was implemented. It re-evaluated the different fitness programs the Army has adopted over the last 10 years, as well as studying elite sports organizations, and far-forward medical care to create a program for the next generation of fit and ready Soldiers.

Placing greater emphasis on holistic health, H2F focuses on mental, sleep, nutritional and spiritual readiness, as well as physical strength; each one of these having an important role in remaining physically and mentally resilient.



On the 1st Inf. Div.’s team you’ll find athletic trainers, cognitive performance specialists, occupational therapists, physical therapists, registered dieticians, and strength and conditioning coaches. The Chaplain, who works closely with the H2F team, fulfills many roles such as spiritual assistance and guidance, confidential counseling, and crisis intervention. The H2F team is built to implement health and fitness expertise at the lowest level possible in order to create strong and resilient Soldiers.

Corynn Miner is the current 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (1ABCT), 1st Inf. Div. H2F Strength and Conditioning Coach.



“What I love most about my job is having the opportunities to work with our Soldiers that serve our nation. I think it’s something that’s easy to take for granted, but it is truly an honor to contribute to the health and lifestyle of the Soldiers,” said Corynn.



In her first year with the team, she spent a few months training a group of Soldiers from 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, to compete in the Sullivan Cup, a biennial competition held at Fort Benning, GA, to rigorously test and evaluate the best tank crews from across the Armor Branch. Out of 17 competing teams, 1ABCT’s M1 Abrams and M2 Bradley teams came in second and fourth place, respectively.

When not training armor teams for competitions, Corynn starts her day by conducting physical training (PT), or walking the footprint and guiding Soldiers throughout their sessions. After morning PT, she will spend the day creating training programs for Soldiers to implement on their own PT time, and teach classes at the company and platoon level. Her classes focus on strength and conditioning, movement patterns, and workouts to improve scores on the Army Combat Fitness Test.

“I want our Soldiers to excel physically and meet their goals that they create. More importantly, I want them to succeed at their daily jobs and stay in the fight. I build an environment that focuses on communication and creating rapport within our brigade. I establish relationships with them to where they feel comfortable coming to me, and our H2F team, to seek help when they need it,” said Corynn.



Corynn, along with her team, are currently running a week-long course across the brigade to educate motivated Soldiers on the five domains of H2F, and bring their knowledge back to their units to implement it during their PT. This spreads more H2F expertise to Soldiers throughout the unit, as well as ensuring they know when to refer to a coach if something is outside of their scope. This helps more Soldiers master the basics, and allows them to build upon skills learned to enhance the readiness of the fighting force.



1st Inf. Div. is expecting 28 more coaches like Corynn in the next three months, increasing the reach of their fitness program. They’re seeking to give Soldiers easier access to subject matter experts to further the reach of H2F, and create individual development plans to create a healthier and stronger fighting force.