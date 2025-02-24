111th Military Intelligence Brigade welcomes new senior enlisted leader in change of responsibility ceremony

Fort Huachuca, Ariz. — The 111th Military Intelligence Brigade held a Change of Responsibility ceremony on Feb. 26, as Command Sgt. Maj. Lance Kachermeyer relinquished his role as the brigade’s senior enlisted leader to Command Sgt. Maj. Sudan Baker. The ceremony, a time-honored military tradition, took place on historic Brown Parade Field, marking the transition of leadership within the brigade.



Col. Patrick Schorpp, 111th MI BDE commander, presided over the event, highlighting Kachermeyer’s contributions to the unit and welcoming Baker into the role.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Kachermeyer’s insight and expertise over the previous 24 months have ensured the graduation of more than 15,000 Soldiers, Warrant Officers, Officers and international students across 58 courses and 12 professional specialties,” said Schorpp. “Undoubtedly his tenure has overseen the instruction of the Army’s future military intelligence Sergeants Major and cadre of general officers.”



Kachermeyer, who has served as the brigade’s senior enlisted leader since 2023, reflected on his time with the unit, expressing gratitude for the Soldiers and leaders he worked alongside.



“The mission of the 111th Military Intelligence Brigade is to train intelligence warfighters for the U.S. Army,” Kachermeyer said. “Over the last two years, I have seen the future of the MI Corps in our cadre and students, and it looks bright.”



“We do not know when or where our next fight will be,” he said. “But I know you will be ready to stand and defend our nation when called.”



Following the symbolic passing of the brigade’s colors, Baker officially assumed responsibility as the brigade’s new senior enlisted leader.



Baker, a seasoned intelligence professional with extensive leadership experience, addressed the formation with a commitment to continue the brigade’s tradition of excellence.



“As I assume responsibility today, I will focus on building leaders and driving change,” Baker said. “Your commitment to your duties and the nation will strengthen our national security and fortify the foundation of peace worldwide, but if peace should fail, the country can sleep well at night knowing that our intelligence warfighters are prepared to deter and win at war if and when called upon.”



The 111th Military Intelligence Brigade plays a vital role in training and developing Military Intelligence professionals for the U.S. Army. With a reputation for excellence, the brigade remains dedicated to preparing Soldiers to support intelligence operations across the force.



As Kachermeyer transitions to his next assignment, the brigade bids him farewell with gratitude, while welcoming Baker to lead the unit into the future.



More photos can be found at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/us_army_fort_huachuca/albums/72177720324110489

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2025 Date Posted: 02.26.2025 16:22 Story ID: 491606 Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 111th Military Intelligence Brigade welcomes new senior enlisted leader in change of responsibility ceremony, by Amy Stork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.