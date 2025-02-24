Leander, Texas, Twins Embark on a Navy Journey

Fraternal twins, Angelica and Alicia Arellano, from Leander, Texas, are set to join the Navy together, embarking on the same career path. Their journey begins in March, when they leave for boot camp at Navy's Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois.



According to the twins, the experience of going through boot camp side by side is something they are both excited and nervous about.



“I’m nervous about the training and excited that I’m not doing it alone,” Alicia said. “Going through this experience is comforting knowing that my sister will be there with me.”



The sisters are not only going to boot camp together but have chosen identical career paths and will serve as Yeoman in the Navy’s administrative field. After completing their initial training, they will attend a 7-week course in Meridian, Mississippi, where they will receive specialized training in maintaining records and official publications, typing and routing correspondence and reports, and various other clerical and administrative duties.



The twins stated they never considered joining the military until shortly after attending their older brother’s graduation from Navy boot camp. Soon, both sisters started thinking constantly about what benefits the Navy has to offer and decided to go together to the recruiting station. There they met their recruiter, Navy Counselor 1st Class Roy Ramirez, who is assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Georgetown, Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio.



“We joined because of our brother,” Angelica said. “Watching him graduate from boot camp inspired us, so we decided to give it a try.”



After graduating Yeoman “A” school, the twins will transfer to the fleet. Both sisters stated they want to grow as people, be independent, get an education, and travel the world. They both want to visit Japan.



As the departure date approaches, the twins remain focused and determined. They’re not just following a career path—they’re stepping into a shared journey in the Navy that will undoubtedly shape their futures, both as individuals and as a family unit.



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy enlisted and officer recruiting stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.



If you are interested in the Navy, contact your local recruiter by calling 1-800-USA-NAVY, visiting www.navy.com, www.cnrc.navy.mil/San-Antonio/ or follow us at http://www.facebook.com/NtagSanAntonio, www.instagram.com/ntag.sanantonio, https://x.com/NtagSanAntonio, https://www.linkedin.com/company/navy-talent-acquisition-group-san-antonio/ & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1uxs-z2tnVl-l4xr2eha3A

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2025 Date Posted: 02.26.2025 16:13 Story ID: 491605 Location: GEORGETOWN, TEXAS, US Hometown: LEANDER, TEXAS, US Web Views: 65 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leander, Texas, Twins Embark on a Navy Journey, by Allen Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.