    22nd CERFP conducts collective training exercise

    22nd CERFP Collective Training Exercise

    Photo By Sgt. Hassani Ribera Soto | Soldiers assigned to the 22nd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Enhanced...... read more read more

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    02.25.2025

    Story by Sgt. Hassani Ribera Soto 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    SALINAS, Puerto Rico – The 22nd Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), composed of service members of the Puerto Rico National Guard, trained on lifesaving skills on Feb. 25, at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico.

    Soldiers and Airmen assigned to the CERFP set up and managed a simulated disaster area during a collective training exercise before an upcoming evaluation.

    “The CERFP works alongside civil organizations in the event of mass casualty events,” said U.S. Army Capt. Jan Palou, operations officer of the 22nd CERFP. “Service members are certified in various skills so they can save lives and rescue victims.”

    In the event of a major or catastrophic CBRN incidents, the Homeland Response Force and CERFP alerts, recalls and deploys critical command and control and life-saving capabilities within six hours. The CERFP deploys and conducts command and control, search and extraction, mass casualty decontamination, and medical stabilization in order to save lives and mitigate human suffering.

    “The CERFP is composed of six elements,” said Palou. “The command and control element, the joint incident site communications capability element, search and extraction element, decontamination element, medical element and fatalities search and recovery team.”

    Aside from Puerto Rico, the 22nd CERFP provides support to the U.S. Virgin Islands, New York and New Jersey.

    The exercise focused on refining CBRN response capabilities, improving unit coordination, and ensuring service members are prepared to support civil authorities in real-world major or catastrophic incidents.

    “We’re very confident in our skills,” said Palou. “Each service member here passes through rigorous trainings and is certified in various FEMA courses.”

