US Air Force Partners with Saudi Arabia to Train Chiefs

AL UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar — A mobile training team of U.S. Airmen assigned to Air Forces Central (AFCENT) led the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) in completing its inaugural Chief Leadership Course (CLC) Jan. 23, 2025 at a training center in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).



“This course is one of many efforts placing emphasis on the professional development of their enlisted force,” said Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, AFCENT command chief.



The 17-day course was led by a team of two U.S. Air Force chief master sergeant instructors with support from 9th Air Force. The curriculum was modeled after the USAF’s own CLC, and incorporated lessons from the First Sergeants’ Academy and Noncommissioned Officer Academies. The material was then tailored to meet RSAF needs.



The top enlisted RSAF leader, 18 wing command chiefs, the KSA NCO Academy commandant and twenty-five other RSAF chiefs participated in discussions on leadership, doctrine, mission command, and enlisted force structure.



The program also featured discussions on the RSAF’s new state partnerships with Oklahoma and Indiana. Chief Master Sgt. Kyle Hoopingarner, 122nd Fighter Wing command chief, represented the Indiana Air National Guard during the course. "I thoroughly enjoyed attending the Chief Leadership Course, and believe this is an important step in the right direction to grow the Indiana state partnership program with Saudi Arabia," said Hoopingarner.



The graduation ceremony was attended by senior RSAF leaders, including His Highness Lt. Gen. Turki Bin Bandar Bin Abdulaziz, RSAF commander. Following the ceremony, a formal dinner and discussions reinforced Saudi Arabia’s commitment to strengthening its enlisted force.



The initiative reflected the two organizations’ growing cooperation, with future courses and engagements expected as Saudi Arabia deepens its enlisted leadership development efforts.