NMRC Takes Part in 2025 Sargent Shriver Elementary School STEM Career Day

Photo By Sidney Hinds | SILVER SPRING, Md. (Feb. 26, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Keiry Martinez-Ramos. with Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), speaks with students from Sargent Shriver Elementary School at the school's annual Career Day. Representatives from NMRC spent the day with 3rd, 4th and 5th graders answering questions, discussing careers within Navy Medicine and demonstrating laboratory equipment. (U.S. Navy photo by Sidney Hinds /Released)

SILVER SPRING, Md. – Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) participated in Sargent Shriver Elementary School’s annual Career Day, held on Feb. 26, to engage with third, fourth and fifth graders on U.S. Navy career opportunities in STEM.



NMRC, along with other representatives from different career fields, set up display exhibits inside the Shriver Elementary School gymnasium. NMRC’s exhibit featured research equipment and a prop biocontainment unit filled with activities that students could perform through the unit’s built-in gloves, simulating the experience of a scientist handling biological samples. Students were able to get information from NMRC experts on the real-world applications of these tools.



“The kids always want to see the military come to career day,” said Nancy Teague, school counselor for Sargent Shriver Elementary School. “It is important to show that there are a variety of jobs in the military.”



NMRC routinely engages with the local community in Silver Spring and throughout Maryland. In addition to showcasing STEM career fields, NMRC connected junior hospital corpsmen to local students speak on their Navy experiences.



“Students are consistently interested in the lives of our Sailors,” observed Sidney Hinds, deputy public affairs officer with NMRC. “It’s great to see them walk away from our exhibit talking with their friends about what they’ve learned about the Navy.”



Students carried a clipboard of different thought-provoking questions to the presenters that gave them more insight into the career fields. Questions like “What do you like most and least about your job” provided an engaging discussion among the presenters and students.



“I get excited being able to talk to, influence and inspire the next generation of leaders,” said Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Keiry Martinez-Ramos, an advanced medical laboratory technician at NMRC. “The children really liked working inside the hood, understanding how the pipettes work and working with dilution.”



This year’s STEM career day is the 3rd annual event that NRMC has participated in. The exposure is intended to show students a variety of career paths that can spark interest and create influence through firsthand information about the different STEM fields.



In support of the Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighters, NMRC researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences.