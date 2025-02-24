Walter Reed dentists say brush up on oral hygiene

Courtesy Photo | Dentists from Walter Reed paid visits to military Child Development Centers throughout...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dentists from Walter Reed paid visits to military Child Development Centers throughout the Defense Health Network-National Capital Region, including Walter Reed's, during February to stress the importance of good oral hygiene. see less | View Image Page

By Bernard S. Little

Walter Reed Office of Command Communications



Dentists from Walter Reed paid visits to Child Development Centers (CDC) throughout the National Capital Region during February to teach children good dental habits.



The visits began with the CDC at Walter Reed at the start of the month, the Forest Glen (Maryland) CDC on Feb. 18, and visits to the CDCs Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall (Virginia) and Fort Meade (Maryland).



“If I never had to do another filling, I would be ecstatic,” said Dr. Clayton Cheung, the pediatric dentist in the Directorate of Dentistry at Walter Reed.



“Every cavity is preventable,” Cheung added, explaining that prevention begins with hygiene and diet.



Cheung said good oral habits should begin with the expectant mother having a healthy diet and lifestyle while maintaining regular appointments with her dentist and physician. Then, even before the child’s first tooth erupts, parents and care providers should wipe the child’s gums with a clean, soft, wet cloth after feedings or at least twice a day.



“The first visit to the dentist should be no later than [the child’s] first birthday,” Cheung said. He added Walter Reed Dentistry works closely with the hospital’s Pediatrics to ensure good oral hygiene is stressed to parents during their well-baby visits. He explained that baby teeth are important because they serve as space savers for permanent teeth and help guide them into proper alignment, which is why it’s important they receive proper care. If not, it can lead to the loss of space and has the potential to cause the new permanent tooth to erupt out of alignment or fail to erupt completely.



Cheung said parents can start brushing as soon as the first tooth erupts. He also explained that the amount of toothpaste used to brush a child’s teeth depends on the age of the child and the child’s number of teeth. “You would not use the same amount of toothpaste for four teeth as you would need for more teeth,” he added.



Concerning diet, dentists have explained that the current eating habits of most people can quickly cause healthy teeth to develop cavities if they are not careful, and these poor habits can be passed down to children.



Children as young as 2 or 3 years old have been treated for a mouthful of cavities because of sugary drinks such as juice, soda, and even constant milk consumption.



Cheung stresses that fruits and vegetables are encouraged to be included in a child’s diet rather than surgery or fruit juice. In addition, fluoridated water reduces cavities over the years. Foods that can get stuck in grooves and pits of teeth for long periods, such as chips, candy, and cookies, are not recommended, and if consumed, brushing is recommended soon after eating them. Fresh fruits and vegetables increase saliva flow, which can help to wash away food particles, according to dentists.



A child’s first dental visit is recommended by the child’s first birthday, or within six months of the first tooth erupting, Cheung explained. If it’s been more than six months since your child has seen a dentist, schedule an appointment as soon as possible. Also, replace your child’s toothbrush every three to four months.



When visiting the CDCs, Walter Reed dentists provided children oral hygiene bags that included a toothbrush, toothpaste, and educational material.



For more information about pediatric dentistry at Walter Reed, visit https://walterreed.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Dental/Hospital-Dentistry, or to make an appointment call (301) 400-2060.