From NETC to the Fleet Marine Force: 2nd Lt. Rosario’s Path to Leadership

Photo By Austen McClain | Aviation Supply Officer 2nd Lt. Anthony Rosario, assigned to the Center for Naval...... read more read more Photo By Austen McClain | Aviation Supply Officer 2nd Lt. Anthony Rosario, assigned to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT) Detachment Whiting Field, poses for a portrait at Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Milton, Florida, Feb. 5, 2025. CNATT Det. Whiting Field supports the Navy's mission by delivering specialized technical training to aviation professionals. (U.S. Navy Photo by Public Affairs Specialist Austen McClain) see less | View Image Page

For 2nd Lt. Anthony Rosario, becoming a Marine Corps officer was never just about personal ambition—it was about service, sacrifice, and seizing an opportunity to lead. A first-generation American from Brooklyn, New York, Rosario’s path to the Marine Corps was shaped by the values of hard work and dedication instilled in him by his parents, who immigrated from the Dominican Republic.



“My parents made sure we always had what we needed, even if we didn’t always have everything we wanted,” Rosario explains. “They taught me the value of perseverance and commitment to others—principles that shaped my character and my decision to serve.”



The tragic events of 9/11 left a profound impact on Rosario, solidifying his desire to join the military. That moment, combined with the legacy of service from his grandfathers—one in the Army, one in the Navy—made the Marine Corps a natural calling.



From Enlisted to Officer



Before commissioning in 2023, Rosario served as an enlisted avionics technician, working on multiple aircraft, including the CH-46, MV-22, and KC-130J. His experience gave him hands-on technical expertise and leadership responsibilities, serving as both a Staff Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge and a Collateral Duty Quality Assurance Representative.



Transitioning from enlisted to officer was not just a career move—it was a transformation in leadership perspective.



“Going from enlisted to officer, you realize leadership isn’t about you anymore,” Rosario says. “It’s about setting the standard, making sure your Marines have what they need, and holding yourself accountable so they can succeed.”



Training for the Next Mission



As Rosario continues his training, he remains focused on his immediate goal: completing his Fleet Marine Force qualifications and preparing to lead Marines in operational environments. His training under the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) has equipped him with essential skills to lead in high-pressure situations.



“The training I’ve received has enhanced my ability to think critically, work in complex environments, and build resilience,” Rosario explains. “NETC ensures that officers like me understand how to take accountability—not just for ourselves but for the Marines we lead.”



Long term, Rosario aspires to command his own unit, applying the leadership principles he has gained through experience and formal training.



Lessons in Leadership



Reflecting on his journey, Rosario offers advice to those considering the military path.



“If I could tell my younger self anything, it would be to embrace patience and resilience early on,” Rosario says. “The challenges you face will be tough, but they shape you. Stay humble, stay hungry, and remember that leadership is about serving others as much as it is about leading them.”



One of the most rewarding moments of his career so far was serving as Color Sergeant for Marine Aircraft Group 41, where he had the honor of representing the Marine Corps at high-profile events, including professional sporting events and charitable initiatives.



“Those moments reminded me why I wear this uniform,” Rosario says. “It’s an honor to represent the Marine Corps and engage with the community on behalf of those who serve.”



A Testament to World-Class Training



Rosario’s story is a testament to the impact of NETC’s world-class training, which equips Sailors, Marines, and service members across branches with the skills and leadership needed to excel in their careers. His journey—from enlisted avionics technician to Marine Corps officer—demonstrates the dedication, discipline, and transformation that define the Street to Fleet mission, preparing warfighters to serve with excellence in the Fleet Marine Force and beyond.



For more stories about how NETC prepares Marines and Sailors for success, follow @NETC_HQ on Instagram and visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/