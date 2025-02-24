St. Paul District eyes Army’s safety star

This January, the St. Paul District achieved a milestone with a technical assistant visit from the Mississippi Valley Division in preparation for Stage 3 closeout of Corps of Engineers Safety and Occupational Health Management System, or CESOHMS.
Upon successful implementation of Stage 3, the district is eligible to receive the Army’s Safety and Occupational Health Star evaluation.
Obtaining the Army Star evaluation is “a culmination of hard work and cohesiveness toward a broader safety culture for the district, which is a key component of any safety program, not just compliance,” said Jeff Kirkey, chief of safety and occupational health.
CESOHMS is the safety management system for the Army Corps of Engineers. The three-phase implementation program is comprised of six different capability objectives below, spanning 3-5 years:
CO1 – Leadership Engagement and Personnel Readiness
CO2 – Investigate and Report Mishaps, Incidents and Illnesses
CO3 – Conduct Safety and Occupational Health Training and Promotion
CO4 – Conduct Inspections and Assessments
CO5 – Conduct Hazard Analysis and Develop Countermeasures
CO6 – Health Protection and Readiness
The St. Paul District is well ahead of the 2030 goal set for all Army commands and organizations. Since 2021, the district has been navigating CESOHMS through various stages of maturity: documentation,
implementation and execution, and sustainment and continuous improvement.
St. Paul District Commander Col. Eric Swenson is pleased with the CESOHMS Champion, the CESOHMS working group, the safety office and every district teammate who invests in our safety program each day.
“Safety isn’t just about managing programs; it’s about prioritizing people,” Swenson said. “When we care for our people, they are empowered to care for the mission.”
CESOHMS, is a methodology required by regulation and supported by USACE leadership to fully integrate safety and occupational health functions into all USACE business operations, to ensure risk is managed properly at the correct level resulting in reduced injuries and illnesses of our employees and contractors, while enhancing USACE ability to complete our mission on-time, within budget, and at a quality expected by our customers.
