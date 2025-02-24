Manage protein intake to support lifestyle, workouts

Photo By Douglas Holl | Defense Health Agency-Public Health nutritionists recommend macronutrients such as...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Holl | Defense Health Agency-Public Health nutritionists recommend macronutrients such as carbohydrates, proteins and fats to provide energy and maintain the body’s structure and systems. Protein also plays a vital role in maintaining a healthy diet. It’s important to incorporate plant or animal protein with every meal or snack. (DHA-Public Health graphic illustration by Michelle Phillips) see less | View Image Page

By U.S. Army Maj. Ginger Sandifer, Defense Health Agency-Public Health Dietician

Protein offers many nutritional benefits that can be optimized to support your lifestyle and workouts.



Your body needs macronutrients such as carbohydrates, proteins and fats to provide energy and maintain the body’s structure and systems. Protein also plays a vital role in maintaining a healthy diet. It serves as a building block for muscles, supports immune function, helps in the repair of tissues, and assists with blood-glucose stabilization. It’s important to incorporate protein—whether plant or animal—with every meal or snack.



What is Protein?



In the human body, proteins are essential components of every cell and tissue, including muscles. The proteins we consume in our diet help to replace damaged proteins, ensuring that balance is maintained. Proteins are made up of 20 amino acids, 11 of which our body can make on its own. The other nine amino acids need to be consumed through protein-rich food.



Proteins are divided into two categories: complete proteins, which contain all nine essential amino acids, and incomplete proteins, which lack one or more of these essential amino acids.



Animal proteins, such as beef, chicken, eggs and dairy, are considered complete proteins because they contain all nine essential amino acids. They are higher in protein than plant proteins and have higher levels of certain nutrients such as iron and calcium. Animal proteins also tend to have a higher rate of absorption. Some plant sources, such as quinoa and soybeans, are also considered complete proteins.



Although plant proteins tend to provide more nutrients, fiber and antioxidants than animal proteins, they don’t contain as much protein. Most plant sources are classified as incomplete proteins because they lack at least one of the nine essential amino acids. But when they’re combined, plant sources can form a complete protein profile. For example, while rice and beans both contain protein, each is considered incomplete on its own. However, the combination of rice and beans provides adequate amounts of all nine essential amino acids.



How much do I need?



Protein needs vary for each adult depending on age, gender, activity level and other health factors. Current protein recommendations are 10–35 percent of your total calories each day, which would equal 50–175 grams per day on a 2000-calorie diet.



To put this in perspective, a 3-ounce piece of meat contains approximately 21 grams of protein. This means most individuals easily achieve their protein needs without any supplementation. Contrary to popular belief, excess consumed protein is not stored as muscle but instead is eliminated through urine or stored as carbohydrate or fat.



For sedentary individuals, consumption of 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, or 0.36 grams per pound, is adequate. As your workout becomes more consistent or increases in intensity, your protein needs increase to assist with muscle mass development. If you work out regularly or are training for an event, aim for 1.2–1.7 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day, which is 0.5–0.8 grams per pound.



Timing of Protein Intake



It is important to consume protein with meals and most snacks as it assists with blood glucose stabilization and prevents spikes throughout the day.



Protein intake before a workout varies based on the type and duration of the activity. If an activity is strength-focused, consuming 15–30 grams of protein before a workout can help increase lean muscle mass as well as assist with recovery.



Post-workout protein consumption may have more impact on muscle hypertrophy, or increased muscle mass, for up to three hours post workout. Protein also aids in repairing muscles that may have been damaged during the workout. Research shows that protein consumption within 60 minutes of a workout may have the greatest influence on repairs and muscle adaptations.



Protein Options



Since protein is a must-have nutrient, look for ways to incorporate quality proteins in your eating plan.



Easy, High-Protein Ideas for Meals or Snacks



• Swap ancient grains (quinoa, amaranth and barley) for rice

• Add eggs at breakfast

• Include edamame or beans in stir-fry or as a side

• Use hummus as a sandwich spread

• Enjoy a shrimp or crab appetizer

• Include milk at each meal

• Add protein powder to oatmeal, smoothies and sauces

• Add lentils to any meal

• Make creamy dressings with Greek yogurt

• Blend cottage cheese into smoothies

• Beef jerky

• Trail mix

• Greek yogurt

• Cottage cheese with fruit

• Canned tuna or chicken



