Kirtland Unit Tests Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. -- Kirtland’s 377th Test and Evaluation Group tested an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) at 1 a.m. Pacific Time February 19. These launches ensure the operational effectiveness of the cornerstone of U.S. national security -- strategic deterrence.



"It’s a team effort, not just here at the TEG and Kirtland,” explains Col. Dustin Harmon, 377 TEG commander. “We are coordinating with the Space Force, Navy, Army, Coast Guard, and other federal agencies to assist us in ensuring we have a successful and fruitful launch.”



The unarmed Minuteman III missile traveled approximately 4,200 miles to the Marshall Islands, reinforcing the reliability and accuracy of the United States ICBM fleet.



The 377 TEG is the Air Force’s only dedicated ICBM test group. Its mission is to execute comprehensive ground and flight tests, analyze data, and provide critical assessments of the ICBM force to the Joint Staff, U.S. Strategic Command, Air Staff, and Air Force Global Strike Command.



Beyond technology, the success of the test highlights the people behind the mission. The 377 TEG and global mission partners exemplify adaptability and excellence, consistently rising to meet evolving challenges. Their work ensures that the American ICBM force remains a credible and effective deterrent.



“This test launch is demonstrative of our nation’s ICBM readiness and reliability,” Air Force Global Strike Commander Gen. Thomas Bussiere said. “Because of the skill sets and expertise of our maintenance personnel and our missile crews, our freedoms and the homeland remain secure.”



With the successful execution of this test, the United States reaffirms its commitment to maintaining a robust and reliable ICBM force. This mission serves as a clear message: the U.S. remains steadfast in its deterrence posture, ensuring global stability and security through continued technological and operational advancements.

