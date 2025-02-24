Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paying It Forward: Marine Receives Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Story by Maj. Lara Soto 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Sgt. Dakota Linker, administrative chief, Inspector-Instructor (I&I), Communications Company, 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal on Feb. 20, 2025, for his efforts in recruiting four Marines from the Individual Ready Reserve (IRR) into the Selected Marine Corps Reserve (SMCR). To date, he has successfully brought eight Marines back into service, with one following his lead by joining the Active Reserve (AR) program.
    Sgt. Maj. Christopher Adams, sergeant major of 4th Marine Division, recognized Linker’s contributions and reinforced the division’s commitment to the initiative set by Brig. Gen. Kevin Jarrard, commanding general of 4th Marine Division: Every reservist is a recruiter. Adams emphasized the importance of Marines staying connected with one another to ensure readiness for future challenges.
    For Linker, revitalizing careers in the Reserve Force is personal. In 2021, he found himself far from the Marine Corps, working at a shoe store to make ends meet. He had long envisioned a career as a chief warrant officer, a goal that began during his JROTC days. However, faced with a choice between continuing his service or pursuing a promising civilian career, he left the Corps—only to encounter an unexpected hiring freeze. With bills piling up, he was at a crossroads.
    Then, a call from a prior service recruiter (PSR) changed everything. Rather than simply re-enlisting, Linker made a proposal: if the Marine Corps could offer him six months of active-duty operational support (ADOS) orders, he would return through the SMCR. The PSR secured an opportunity for him with a unit in his hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana, allowing him to temporarily return to active duty.
    That second chance gave Linker a new perspective on the flexibility and opportunities within the Marine Corps Reserve. Now serving as an Active Reserve Marine, he continues to pay it forward, helping others rediscover their path in the Corps. “I just look for people who need help like I did,” Linker said. “Everyone gets out of the Marine Corps for a reason, but sometimes it’s not greener on the other side. It works out for some, but not everybody.”

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 15:42
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    Hometown: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
