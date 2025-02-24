Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Learn How TRICARE Covers Laboratory Services and Diagnostic Imaging

    Implementing AFFORGEN: labs

    02.26.2025

    FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Laboratory services and diagnostic imaging are vital tools for maintaining your health. These tests can help you and your provider catch potential issues early, before they become serious problems. They can also help you monitor your health, if you have a chronic condition or other existing concern.
    TRICARE covers many of these services, including some as part of your preventive health care benefit, as described in Chapter 7, Section 2.1 of the TRICARE Policy Manual.

    Keep reading to learn more about getting these services with TRICARE.

    Why get laboratory tests?
    Laboratory tests can reveal important information about your overall health. They can help:

    • Detect diseases before symptoms appear
    • Monitor existing health conditions
    • Check if medications are working properly
    • Provide a baseline for future comparisons

    Many health conditions don’t show symptoms in early stages. Regular laboratory services help identify these hidden problems when they’re most treatable.

    Which tests are covered?
    TRICARE covers some of these tests as part of your preventive health benefit. Some common covered tests include (but aren’t limited to):

    • Blood lead testing (for children between 6 months and 6 years old)
    • Cholesterol screening
    • Cardiovascular screening

    Has your provider ordered diagnostic imaging? TRICARE covers many of these services when medically necessary. These include (but aren’t limited to):

    • Magnetic resonance imaging, or MRI
    • Computerized tomography, or CT scans
    • X-rays (including portable X-ray services)
    • Bone density studies

    Some specialized tests or imaging may require referrals, as detailed in the TRICARE Choices in the United States Handbook.

    How to view your results
    Do you get care at a military hospital or clinic? You can view your lab results through the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal.

    Want to access your test results online? Follow these steps:

    1. Log in to the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal using your Common Access Card, DS Logon, or Personal Identity Verification card.
    2. Click the “Health Record” button at the top of the page.
    3. For lab results, select “Results and Measurements” from the left menu.
    4. For radiology or pathology results, select “Clinical Reports” from the left menu.
    5. Choose a report type from the dropdown menu.

    Understanding your results
    Laboratory and imaging results provide important insights into your health. They may show if you need:

    • Additional testing
    • Changes to your medications
    • Follow-up appointments
    • Lifestyle changes

    Did you get these tests at a military hospital or clinic? If so, you can use the secure messaging feature in the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal to contact your provider or ask follow-up questions.
    Taking charge of your health
    By reviewing your test and imaging results, you can:

    • Understand trends in your health
    • Be better prepared for appointments
    • Make informed decisions about your care
    • Partner more effectively with your healthcare team

    Laboratory services and diagnostic testing are powerful tools for monitoring your overall health. Take advantage of your TRICARE benefit and the convenience of the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal to stay on top of your health.

    Be sure to ask your provider about which tests may be right for you at your next preventive care visit.

    Looking for more information about accessing lab results or using the patient portal? Visit Secure Patient Portal.

