Fort Buchanan continues enabling the warfighter through community outreach operations

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO– Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commanding officer, Luis Soto Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, the installation command sergeant major, and Ulises Marrero, Deputy to the Garrison commander, met with Dr. Edwin González, Puerto Rico's secretary of the Department of Transportation and Public Works and his staff, Feb. 21, at the department's headquarters, to sustain an open and transparent communication between the organizations, regarding the upcoming renovation of Road 28, which serves as one of the transit routes to access the installation.



During the meeting, Samples expressed his commitment to working closely with local authorities to mitigate traffic disruptions while maintaining access to the installation.



"Fort Buchanan's main gate, located on road 28, operates twenty hours a day, seven days a week, and handles heavy traffic daily. A temporary road closure could create significant backlogs and delays for the installation. While the reconstruction will benefit everyone in the long run, we want to be a great partner in this process to deliberately mitigate any effects," said Samples.



Meanwhile, González emphasized the project's importance and scope in a collaborative tone to ensure that all stakeholders—both civilian and military—are informed and considered throughout the construction process, which is scheduled to start within the next twelve months.



"We will completely renovate Road 28. That is why we want to better understand the potential impacts this project may have on Fort Buchanan's day-to-day operations," said González.



The planned reconstruction of Road 28 will ultimately benefit the Fort Buchanan community and Puerto Rico by improving infrastructure and accessibility. However, careful planning, cooperation, and open communication will be key to managing the project's temporary challenges.



"Accessibility to and from Fort Buchanan is critical, not only because of our strategic mission but also as the only U.S. Army installation in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean remains ready to enable military units to assist our surrounding communities, especially in times of need, such as disaster relief and recovery efforts," added Samples.



This type of meetings, create a strong bridge of understanding between the men and women in uniform in Puerto Rico and the society they defend. Simultaneously, through these encounters local civilians gain a unique insight into the lives of those who defend their nation's security.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.