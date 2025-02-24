From cadet to missileer to mentor: Shaping future leaders

Photo By Trevor Cokley | Maj. Kaz “Dexter” Moffett, U.S. Air Force Academy Physics instructor, poses for a...... read more read more Photo By Trevor Cokley | Maj. Kaz “Dexter” Moffett, U.S. Air Force Academy Physics instructor, poses for a photo in his classroom at the Academy, Colo., Feb. 12, 2025. A 2014 Academy graduate, Moffett’s journey into physics and nuclear engineering wasn’t always clear. He recalls being uncertain about his academic major until a pivotal lecture in Physics 215 ignited his passion for physics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley) see less | View Image Page

Returning to the U.S. Air Force Academy as an instructor in the Department of Physics and Meteorology has been more than just a career milestone for Maj. Kaz "Dexter" Moffett. It's a homecoming that has allowed him to shape the next generation of officers, not only by teaching physics but also through mentorship and role modeling that extends far beyond the classroom.



A Unique Blend of Operational and Academic Experience



A 2015 Academy graduate, Moffett’s journey into physics and nuclear engineering wasn’t always clear. He recalls being uncertain about his academic major until a pivotal lecture in Physics 215 changed everything.



“My physics instructor explained how nuclear weapons worked, and that lecture lit a fire of curiosity in me that has yet to be extinguished,” he said.



That lecture set him on a path that led to further education in nuclear engineering at the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) and a career in missile operations, culminating in a role that integrates real-world experience with academic instruction.



Before returning to the Academy, Moffett served as a missileer and weapons officer, where he gained extensive operational experience with the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile system. His assignments took him to key installations where he worked on nuclear deterrence strategy and missile operations, ensuring mission readiness and national security. His time in these roles solidified his passion for nuclear engineering and strategic defense, shaping his approach to both technical expertise and leadership development.



Moffett brings this real-world insight into his teaching, ensuring that physics is not just an abstract subject but a foundation for critical thinking.



“One thing I want my students to take away is that learning physics isn’t just about understanding the universe and the forces that drive it,” Moffett said. “Rather, the purpose behind my course and many other STEM courses is to teach students how to think—how to take a few concepts and see how they are interconnected within a much larger system.”



Innovative Teaching and Mentorship



Lt. Col. James Bowers, the deputy department head and assistant professor of physics, has seen firsthand Moffett's impact on cadets.



“Maj. Moffett brings an energy and spirit that is captivating. That gravitas inspires cadets inside and outside the classroom to achieve more,” Bowers said. “Between stories of pulling alerts, coaching cadets through course material, or just being a sounding board, I have witnessed Kaz making a unique difference.”



Beyond the classroom, Moffett’s influence extends into mentorship and leadership development. As the team officer representative for the cadet swim and dive team, he has fostered strong relationships with cadets, a testament to his commitment to their growth.



“I was floored at his recent promotion ceremony when so many cadet swim and dive team members showed up to celebrate him,” Bowers said. “You don’t get that kind of presence by just doing your J-O-B. You get that from pouring your all into everything.”



In addition to his role as an instructor, Moffett actively mentors cadets who are considering careers in nuclear engineering, missile operations, or other technical fields. He regularly meets with students to provide guidance on career paths, postgraduate education, and leadership within the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. His ability to connect with cadets on both a personal and professional level has made him a sought-after advisor among students navigating the complexities of military service and technical expertise.



Moffett’s technical expertise has led to major contributions to the department, extending into curriculum enhancements and experiential learning opportunities. He has played a key role in strengthening the Nuclear Weapons and Strategy Minor, coordinating field trips, and integrating with mission elements to provide cadets with a broader understanding of the nuclear enterprise.



“I encourage my students to explore all forms of knowledge and find ways to apply that to their passions in life,” he said. “I know a lot of my students will not go on to be missileers or nuclear engineers, but even exposure to the missions I have served in will undoubtedly prove useful at some point in their careers.”



Inspiring the Next Generation of Leaders



As an instructor, mentor, and leader, Moffett embodies the Academy’s mission of developing leaders of character and quality. Bowers summed it up best:



“Maj. Moffett is a Character of Character. His life—from military child to cadet to operations—has shaped his demeanor and delivery to motivate and inspire while setting the example in thought and deed of effective leadership.”



For Moffett, the ultimate reward is seeing cadets grow and support each other.



“The most rewarding experience is when I see cadets helping each other and replicating the lessons I have taught them,” Moffett said. “Seeing them ‘carry the torch forward’ gives me hope for the next generation of Airmen and Guardians that they will eventually lead.”