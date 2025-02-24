Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    St. Paul District improves polluted oxbows

    St. Paul District improves polluted oxbows

    Courtesy Photo | An example of one of the oxbows along the Souris River near Minot, North Dakota. USACE...... read more read more

    MINOT, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Story by Elizabeth Stoeckmann 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Congressional and headquarters leaders were concerned about the unsightly and odorous oxbows, or channels, along the Souris River.

    In response, the St. Paul District, in collaboration with the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center, and the city of Minot, North Dakota, entered into a cost-share agreement to organize a workshop aimed at assessing and improving the disconnected oxbows along the river.

    In 1979, when USACE and the city of Minot constructed the Souris River flood risk management project, some side channels known as oxbows were disconnected from the river. Over time, these natural features deteriorated due to lack of flow connectivity, buildup of flood debris and pollutants.

    In June 2024, an agreement was executed between USACE and the city of Minot under the planning assistance to states program to address these degraded oxbows that became stagnant and polluted over time.

    The district and the city hosted a workshop in August to identify and evaluate measures that could enhance water quality and biodiversity of the Souris River. They also defined solutions that do not impact the function of the flood risk management project.

    The total project cost is $50,000 with the city and federal government evenly splitting the amount.

    “The planning assistance to states agreement with the city of Minot is an important step in bringing the USACE’s’ technical assistance capabilities to the city of Minot,” said Karla Sparks, St. Paul District project manager. “The workshop offered low-cost strategies for the city to improve natural
    water features for flood management and ecological health.”

    The Corps delivers national value through its planning assistance to states program by supporting sustainable water and land resource management.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 13:31
    Story ID: 491575
    Location: MINOT, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, St. Paul District improves polluted oxbows, by Elizabeth Stoeckmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    St. Paul District improves polluted oxbows

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    Souris River
    Oxbows

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download