10th Annual Northern Warfare Challenge proves cadets have grit

Photo By Ian Ives | Cadets compete in the Northern Warfare Challenge, La Crosse, Wis., Feb. 22, 2025. More than 50 ROTC teams participated in the two-day cold weather military skills competition, culminating in a 12-mile ruck march through the trails of Grandad Bluff. (Photo by Ian Ives, U.S. Army Cadet Command)

LA CROSSE, WI – The University of Wisconsin La Crosse Army ROTC program hosted its 10th annual Northern Warfare Challenge Feb. 21-22. The event tested more than 50 teams, comprised of nearly 250 cadets, on their ability to operate in a cold weather environment. The competition was broken up into two phases: an endurance and skills test held a Fort McCoy, Wis. and 12-mile ruck race through Grandad Bluff Park through about 2,000 feet of snow-covered elevation gain.



The Northen Warfare Challenge, coined ‘the toughest race in ROTC’ began 10 years ago with just the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse but it has since expanded to hosting schools from as far away as New Mexico, Arizona and New York.



“The Northern Warfare Challenge is a competition designed to test cadet teams on knowledge and skills dealing with cold weather survival,” said Lt. Col. Brian Knutson, Professor of Military Science at UW La Crosse. “The first phase of the competition is the skills portion, specifically skills that would be employed in a cold weather environment. They are tested on knots, cold weather injuries, cold weather clothing, and the evacuation of a simulated cold weather casualty.”



Following less than a half day to recover, cadets started their morning before 4 a.m. in less than 2-degree temperatures at the bottom of Granddad Bluff Park to begin a grueling 12-mile race.



“We have done this competition for 10 years now and we specifically use the bluffs of La Crosse because… its horrible,” laughed Knutson. “But seriously, it provides extra cold weather challenges with the uneven snowy terrain and the dramatic elevation changes.”



After braving the snow-covered bluff and temperatures cold enough to freeze their sweat, the cadets finished the race at the scenic outlook on the highest point of the La Crosse park. Regardless of their place in the competition every team finished by placing their hands on the symbolic flagpole finish line, proving that they have the grit needed to thrive operating in a cold weather environment.



“I mean Ranger Challenge is an amazing competition, it goes over all the basic tasks, it is a great competition,” said Karp. “But Northern Warfare? It’s the bread and butter of competitions, it has technical skills, this going one step above Ranger Challenge. It’s called the toughest race in ROTC for a reason.”



Competition Results and Ruck Times:

1st Place: United States Military Academy at West Point | 2:56

2nd Place: Wheaton College of Wheaton Ill. | 2:57

3rd Place: University of Wisconsin Madison | 2:58