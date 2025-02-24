UXO Clearance at Mākua Military Reservation Ensures Environmental and Public Safety

WAIANAE, Hawaii (Mākua Military Reservation) –– As part of their routine missions U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Natural Resource team successfully executed an unexploded ordnance (UXO) clearance operation at Mākua Military Reservation (MMR) today, serving to provide safe access for environmental conservation teams while complying with federal environmental management regulations.



The operation, a coordinated effort between USAG Hawaii’s Environmental Division Natural Resources Program (ANPR), the 8th Theater Sustainment Command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, and the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (25CAB), was conducted under the larger framework of the Integrated Wildland Fire Management Plan to minimize risks to endangered species (plants and animals), as well to prevent potential wildfires.



UXO clearance is an essential but hazardous process, particularly in former impact areas like Mākua Military Reservation, which has been used for military training for more than 50 years. The removal of ordnance allows ANPR teams to safely access natural resource areas and conduct conservation work, including the protection of native and endangered species.



To mitigate fire risks, the operation was scheduled during the rainy season, with strict weather condition monitoring by Army staff. Helicopter assets, (UH-60 Black Hawk and a CH-47 Chinook), were on standby with the firefighting “Bambi Bucket” capability, ready to respond in the event of a fire during the disposal process.



“Safety is always our number one priority throughout these high-risk operations,” said Hilary K (Kapua) Kawelo, Natural Resources program manager for DPW, USAG Hawaii. “We coordinated extensively with EOD and aviation teams to ensure a well-executed clearance that safeguarded both personnel and the environment.”



The operation began at first light, with teams meeting at Range Control for a comprehensive safety briefing. The mission’s key tasks included:

• Inserting teams and equipment into the designated UXO sites

• Establishing fire suppression measures

• Conducting controlled detonations of UXO items at four locations

• Extracting teams and ensuring all fires or smoke were fully extinguished



The EOD team performed a “blow-in-place” (BIP) procedure on five identified UXOs, consolidating them at designated locations to minimize environmental impact. Each detonation was carefully coordinated with Range Control to manage the timing and surrounding atmospherics.



“Clearing UXO from this area is a necessary step to allow our conservation specialists to continue their work,” said Kaia Kong, Natural Resources Specialist with USAG Hawai‘i’s Directorate of Public Works. “It’s about balancing safety with environmental stewardship.”



Given Mākua’s history of wildfires, particularly during dry conditions, fire suppression measures were critical. The Army’s Wildland Fire Team was on-site to monitor fire risks and respond immediately if needed. Dip ponds were pre-checked to confirm sufficient water levels, and fire weather conditions were continuously assessed.



“This operation was not just about removing ordnance but also preventing unintended environmental consequences,” said Kapua Kawelo, Natural Resources Manager. “Protecting Hawaii’s native ecosystems is a shared responsibility, and today’s efforts contribute to that mission.”



Public safety and transparency were key considerations. USAG Hawaii’s Public Affairs Office worked proactively to inform the Westside community, Native Hawaiian organizations, and environmental stakeholders about the operation. Coordination with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service ensured compliance with the Endangered Species Act, reinforcing the Army’s commitment to responsible land management.



While today’s mission successfully removed all identified UXO, USAG Hawaii remains committed to ongoing environmental conservation management and safety efforts at MMR. Additional UXO clearance operations will be scheduled as necessary to support long-term restoration and access initiatives.



“This mission was a prime example of interagency cooperation and meticulous planning,” said Kapua. “By working together, we’re not only ensuring public safety but also helping to preserve Mākua’s natural and cultural resources for future generations.”

