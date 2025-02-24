Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Small business takes home three awards

    Small business takes home three awards

    Courtesy Photo | (left to right) Elizabeth Walker, USACE Director of Small Business; Lt. Gen. William...... read more read more

    ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Story by Elizabeth Stoeckmann 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The St. Paul District small business office took home three awards at the 2025 Society of American Military Engineers annual Small Business Conference, held in New Orleans, Nov. 20, 2024.

    • Largest dollar award to small business for fiscal year 2024 for the Fargo/Moorhead Southern Embankment Phase 4 for $23.9 million
    • Recognition in the Women-Owned Small Business category
    • Over 50% of fiscal year 2024 awards granted to small businesses

    USACE leaders presented 45 individual and team awards for small business contracting accomplishments in fiscal year 2024.

    “For the second year in a row, USACE obligated over $10 billion to our small business partners. Those dollars contribute directly to the Army
    mission and small business program, accounting for 41% of the Army’s small business spend, and fulfilling our mission statement to be the Army’s leader in utilizing small businesses for the delivery of the USACE mission,” said Lt. Gen. William H. “Butch” Graham, Jr., 56th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of USACE. The annual conference had over 6,000 attendees with opportunities to meet and network with every USACE district and center.

    “We are following up with over 200 contractors from the conference with our fiscal year 2025 projections in hopes of engaging new contractors, expanding opportunities for existing contractors and assisting other contractors with leads to other offices,” said Christine Davis, small business program manager.

    “We make it a priority to use small businesses in accomplishing our mission and look forward to continuing to partner with those entities in the future,” said Kevin Henricks, contracting chief. USACE small business awards publicly recognize individuals and organizations that have significantly contributed to the achievements of the small business program.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2025 12:30
    Story ID: 491569
    Location: ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Small business takes home three awards, by Elizabeth Stoeckmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Small business takes home three awards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Contracting
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    Small Business Conference
    Small business awards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download