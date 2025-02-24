Small business takes home three awards

Courtesy Photo | (left to right) Elizabeth Walker, USACE Director of Small Business; Lt. Gen. William...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | (left to right) Elizabeth Walker, USACE Director of Small Business; Lt. Gen. William H. “Butch” Graham, Jr., 56th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of USACE; Kevin Henricks, St. Paul District chief of contracting; Col. Eric Swenson, St. Paul District commander; and Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick, 15th command sergeant major of USACE, receive an award at the SAME Small Business conference in New Orleans, Nov. 20, 2024. USACE courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

The St. Paul District small business office took home three awards at the 2025 Society of American Military Engineers annual Small Business Conference, held in New Orleans, Nov. 20, 2024.



• Largest dollar award to small business for fiscal year 2024 for the Fargo/Moorhead Southern Embankment Phase 4 for $23.9 million

• Recognition in the Women-Owned Small Business category

• Over 50% of fiscal year 2024 awards granted to small businesses



USACE leaders presented 45 individual and team awards for small business contracting accomplishments in fiscal year 2024.



“For the second year in a row, USACE obligated over $10 billion to our small business partners. Those dollars contribute directly to the Army

mission and small business program, accounting for 41% of the Army’s small business spend, and fulfilling our mission statement to be the Army’s leader in utilizing small businesses for the delivery of the USACE mission,” said Lt. Gen. William H. “Butch” Graham, Jr., 56th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of USACE. The annual conference had over 6,000 attendees with opportunities to meet and network with every USACE district and center.



“We are following up with over 200 contractors from the conference with our fiscal year 2025 projections in hopes of engaging new contractors, expanding opportunities for existing contractors and assisting other contractors with leads to other offices,” said Christine Davis, small business program manager.



“We make it a priority to use small businesses in accomplishing our mission and look forward to continuing to partner with those entities in the future,” said Kevin Henricks, contracting chief. USACE small business awards publicly recognize individuals and organizations that have significantly contributed to the achievements of the small business program.