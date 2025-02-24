Governor honors two Kentucky Guard units at conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Soldiers and Airmen of the Kentucky National Guard gathered at the Louisville Marriott Downtown for the 94th National Guard Association of Kentucky conference, held Feb. 14-15, 2025.



The event, which also featured members of the Enlisted Association of National Guard Kentucky, was highlighted by the Governor’s Outstanding Unit Citation awarded to both the 41st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team and the 202nd Army Band for their exceptional performance.



Guardsmen who are members of the associations gather annually for professional development, networking, and discussions about career and operational updates related to the Kentucky National Guard. As members, participants have a say in what matters to elected officials in Kentucky and in Washington.



“Professional people take part in professional organizations,” said NGAKY president, U.S. Army Col. Jason Penn, addressing the attendees. “And that is who we have here today taking part in this conference.”



NGAKY is tiered off the National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS), whose

purpose is to advocate for the National Guard and educate Congress on the roles, capabilities and requirements of the National Guard—our nation’s oldest fighting force.



During the morning business meeting, two units received the Kentucky Governor’s Outstanding Unit Citation. The first honoree was the 41st WMD CST for its distinguished service while responding to an emergency situation in 2023. The second honor went to the 202nd Army Band for its exceptional support at numerous events held from October 2022 to September 2023.



Additional awards were presented to other Soldiers and Airmen, including the George Rogers Clark Outstanding Young Officer Award, which recognizes officers who demonstrate exceptional performance over the course of the year. Recipients of this award included:



• U.S. Army Capt. Joseph Miller, 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade (TAB)

• U.S. Army Capt. Eric Sheaks, 1792nd Combat Service Support Battalion (CSSB)

• U.S. Army 1st Lt. Ka’Dondre Crawford, 1792nd CSSB

• Chief Warrant Officer 2 Chaz Hockensmith, 63rd TAB

• U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Royce Mace, 123rd Mission Support Group

• U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Zachary Endicott, 123rd Contingency Response Group

• U.S. Army Capt. Zachary Sizemore, 1-149th Infantry Regiment



The NGAKY Service Award went to the following individuals for outstanding service to the NGAKY: U.S. Army Capt. Hope Smith, 1792nd CSSB; U.S. Air Force Capt. Julian Christopher, 123rd Maintenance Squadron; and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Stephanie Murphy, 123rd Airlift Wing (AW).



The Community Service Award was awarded to: U.S. Air Force Col. Donna Stewart, 123rd AW, and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christopher Ralston, 63rd TAB.



Brig. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, adjutant general for Kentucky, spoke during the conference about the unique and challenging last few years the Guardsmen have faced.



“Most people outside this organization have a vague idea about what we do as a Guard,” said Lamberton. “A lot of folks simply think that if there’s flood or an aftermath of a tornado, the Guard is just going to go out and fill sandbags. Well, I say we do a lot more than just fill sandbags.”



He went on to talk about the extraordinary year the Kentucky Guard has had during the last 12 months and the events they were involved in, such as flood response, search and rescue, and support for the presidential inauguration.



“National Guard Bureau knows that they can call on us at the Kentucky National Guard, because we get things done,” added Lamberton.



In 2023, the KYNG was awarded Best National Guard Command by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) for their performance and commitment to readiness. This recognition, along with two units receiving the Kentucky Governor’s Outstanding Unit Citation, builds on the KYNG’s unwavering commitment to excellence.

