Army experience led employee to current career at Yuma Test Center

They U.S. Army provides Soldiers and civilians a wealth of opportunities.



For information technology specialist Ron Hansen, it provided him with experience for a career after the Army as a civilian employee at Yuma Test Center.



Hansen served as both enlisted and reserves. He enlisted in active duty as a helicopter crew chief and served in Desert Storm. Once back he capitalized on the college credits he had and attended Officer Candidate School. He graduated as a commissioned officer and led Soldiers as a heavy maintenance supervisor.



Hansen then re-routed his career towards technology.



“I just always had a knack for technology. So, I ended up going branch transfer with the signal core with wireless communication, satellite communications, all things signal.”



He worked himself up to the position of signal officer and network operations officer. Hansen said he never stopped learning.



“Along the way I went to more military school and increased my knowledge and capacity as a signal officer.”



He also served in the reserves with the National Guard where he helped during hurricane disaster relief. After 27 years, Hansen retired and made his way to sunny Arizona away from the dangers of hurricanes.



His career as an information technology specialist at Yuma Test Center begin in 2015 and he’s been here ever since. In his free time Hansen enjoys flying. He holds both a pilot’s license and an instructor license.

