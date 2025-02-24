Airman with four decades of service becomes 179th Cyberspace Wing Deputy Wing Commander

MANSFIELD, Ohio — 179th Cyberspace Wing appointed a new deputy wing commander with four decades of uniformed service on Dec. 1, 2024, at Mansfield Lahm Air National Guard Base.

Col. Gerald Clark, who originally enlisted in 1985, has built a distinguished career in the Air National Guard, culminating with his recent selection as the unit’s second in command.



"Forty years ago, I never imagined I'd reach the group level, and now here I am at the wing level. I started as an Airman Basic, and now I’m second in command of the wing," Clark said. “My hope for our Airmen is to not count out what they can achieve and to build relationships wherever and as often as you can.”



As deputy wing commander, Clark is committed to leading the wing through the next chapter of its historic conversion to a cyberspace wing with focus set on becoming fully operational by 2027.



"While there will be challenges, my goal is to contribute to the success of our transition," he said. "Things are moving faster than they may feel day-to-day but seeing the wing’s progress over the past two years keeps me motivated and excited for the next two and beyond."



The first half of Clark’s career he served as a Drill Status Guardsman (DSG) in petroleum oils and lubricants (POL) at the 121st Air Refueling Wing, Columbus, OH, before commissioning in 2007 as a logistics readiness officer. His career progressed rapidly over the next decade, serving in various roles within the logistics readiness squadron (LRS) before becoming the squadron’s commander in 2017, as only a major.



In 2021, Clark transitioned to the 179th Cyberspace Wing as the deputy maintenance group commander when the wing was in the early stages of its historic conversion from an airlift wing to the Air National Guard’s first-ever cyberspace wing. Within two years, he became the Cyber Operations Group (COG) deputy commander when the unit was officially redesignated to a cyberspace wing in 2023. Due to his irreplaceable experience, he will be invaluable in guiding the wing forward.



Reflecting on his long career, Clark shared advice for new Airmen: "It’s all about the relationships you build. Those relationships keep you focused on what’s truly important and are what have kept me in the Guard over the years."



Clark’s journey from an enlisted Airman to a wing-level leader exemplifies his dedication to both his job and his fellow Airmen.



"Once you’ve mastered your job, go out and help better the organization. It’s all about helping your fellow Airmen succeed," Clark said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2025 Date Posted: 02.26.2025 12:10 Story ID: 491561 Location: MANSFIELD, OHIO, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman with four decades of service becomes 179th Cyberspace Wing Deputy Wing Commander, by SSgt Alyssa Reik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.