The Claiborne Range Restricted Area is open to public access on the dates listed below. Those accessing the Claiborn Range Restricted Area should be aware that it is off limits to vehicle traffic from March 1, 2025 to August 31, 2025 in order to manage habitat for the turkey population. During this time, walk-in use only is allowed.



Open April 4 through April 13, 2025

Open April 18 through April 20, 2025

Open April 25 through April 27, 2025

Open May 10 through May 11, 2025

Open May 24 through May 26, 2025

Open June 19 through June 22, 2025

Open July 3 through July 6, 2025

Open August 16 through August 17, 2025

Open August 29 through September 1, 2025

Open September 20 through September 21, 2025



For additional information, please contact the U.S. Forest Service, 9912 Hwy 28 West, Boyce, La. 71409, or at (318) 793-9427.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2025 Date Posted: 02.26.2025 11:44 Story ID: 491560 Location: BOSSIER CITY, LOUISIANA, US Hometown: BOSSIER CITY, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Claiborne Range Turkey Walk in Area Announced, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.