    Claiborne Range Turkey Walk in Area Announced

    BOSSIER CITY, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Courtesy Story

    307th Bomb Wing

    The Claiborne Range Restricted Area is open to public access on the dates listed below. Those accessing the Claiborn Range Restricted Area should be aware that it is off limits to vehicle traffic from March 1, 2025 to August 31, 2025 in order to manage habitat for the turkey population. During this time, walk-in use only is allowed.

    Open April 4 through April 13, 2025
    Open April 18 through April 20, 2025
    Open April 25 through April 27, 2025
    Open May 10 through May 11, 2025
    Open May 24 through May 26, 2025
    Open June 19 through June 22, 2025
    Open July 3 through July 6, 2025
    Open August 16 through August 17, 2025
    Open August 29 through September 1, 2025
    Open September 20 through September 21, 2025

    For additional information, please contact the U.S. Forest Service, 9912 Hwy 28 West, Boyce, La. 71409, or at (318) 793-9427.

